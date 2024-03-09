Kid Cudi Reveals Some Inspirational Words Of Wisdom From His Upcoming Memoir

Kid Cudi's image in hip-hop is pretty safe compared to most other rappers. A major component in that equation is how open and vulnerable the Cleveland legend is. His messages and themes in his music are the main sources of that willingness to tell his life story. However, the veteran hitmaker has also shown signs in other ways. Social media is a major catalyst for that, especially. He is definitely one of the more vocal artists on the various platforms, engaging in conversations about his music mostly. At some point, the "Day 'N' Nite" creator will be revealing more of his life in written format. Kid Cudi recently shared some tidbits from his forthcoming memoir on Twitter and some of the messages are truly wise.

According to HipHopDX, the multi-hyphenate went on the app to give his followers an update on how the memoir is coming along. The book's conception was in September 2022, so hopefully it is on its way soon. But for now Cudi shared some life lessons he learned growing up in a blue-collar city. He writes, "Ive read the first chunk of my memoir and I wanna say, to all those kids goin thru it in school or at home, I know it seems like nothing good is gonna happen to u, but those growin pains will mold u into a fully realized well rounded adult."

This Is Why Kid Cudi Has So Many Amazing Fans

Cudi continues, "Ull learn ur parents for the most part were right, and everything they did for u was to better ur life. All kids go thru s***, it makes us who we are as adults. We learn and we grow and become better humans becuz of it. My book will bring u into my childhood and show u what made Scott Mescudi the man he is today. It'll all make sense soon," he says.

