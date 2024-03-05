Kid Cudi Hints At Possible "Indicud 2," Relistens To Project For First Time In Years: "Man I Snapped"

Kid Cudi is one of the most beloved figures in all of hip-hop. Even though his discography is not for everyone, the Cleveland legend is definitely a top-tier creative mind. One of the main reasons why he is admired is because of the way his music connects with his fans. A constant theme you will hear from them is that he has saved lives. Even some artists like Travis Scott have expressed the same gratitude for Scott Mescudi. Furthermore, he loves talking with his supporters on social media. He comes across and relatable and approachable and he constantly thanks them for their love. In a recent string of tweets, Kid Cudi was yet again teasing more music, this time in the form of Indicud 2.

The multi-hyphenate is no stranger to leading fans on with upcoming projects and songs. Cudi did it for his past two releases, INSANO and its quick follow-up INSANO (NITRO MEGA). Indicud was one of his greatest feats both commericially and in the artist's eyes. It did score a #2 placement on the Billboard Hot 200 with over 139,000 units sold, according to HipHopDX. It was also his first-ever solo produced record, making it extra special.

Fans Inspired Kid Cudi To Give A Live Reaction To Indicud

A fan shared his amazement of the project, calling it "flawless," and Kid Cudi replied with a dream scenario for many. "Idk what was in my soul at the time, Idk if I was possessed by something haha but that is truly one of my greatest achievements. First #2 record. All by myself," he said. "I am so f****n happy u dig that one. Maybe I produce another record?? Could be fun. Indicud part 2. Should I?" After his follower's adoration, it inspired Cudi to relisten to it, while giving reactions to some of its biggest highlights as seen above.

What are your thoughts on Kid Cudi hinting at a possible release of Indicud 2? Is this the 2013 project your favorite of his, why or why not? Is any of it still in your rotation, if so which tracks? Are you still vibing with INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA)? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kid Cudi. Finally, stay with us for everything going on around the world of music.

