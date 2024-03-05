Lil Baby Allegedly Blocked OnlyFans Model After She Rejected Him

Lil Baby is an artist who has risen to the highest ranks of the hip-hop world. Overall, he has delivered some massive projects and some even bigger songs. Although some are already trying to warn of his falloff, there is no denying that he can come back with a hit if he wants to. In fact, it appears as though he is working on his new album. The fans are anticipating something amazing, and as a result, he has found himself hard at work. For the most part, we haven't even really heard from the artist in quite a while.

Unfortunately, we are now hearing about Lil Baby and his alleged escapades for nefarious reasons. As you can see down below, an OnlyFans model accused the artist of blocking her. The reason? Well, as she explains, she rejected him. He initially sent a DM and she didn't reply. Eventually, he tried to message her in vanish mode, although that did not work. Subsequently, he blocked her, and she noticed. The model then took offense and went on Twitter, noting that "y'all faves don't take rejection well."

Read More: Lil Baby's Best Solo Projects, Ranked

Lil Baby And Some Alleged DMs

Not too long after making the post, the model ended up deleting her tweet. Furthermore, numerous people called out the model, saying that she was a very obvious clout chaser. "What are we suppose to do with this information?" one person asked on The Neighborhood Talk. "You didn’t care that he dm you why you care that he blocked you," said another. It is clear that the model did not get the outcome she was hoping for.

Let us know what you think of what the OnlyFans model did, in the comments section below. Do you think she got what she wanted out of this endeavor? Or was this just one big waste of time? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lil Baby Concert Shooting Suspect Arrested