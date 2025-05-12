August 2025

News
Music
Kid Cudi's New Book, "Cudi: The Memoir," Gets August Release Date
Kid Cudi's signature sound has birthed a generation of superstars that includes Travis Scott and Don Toliver.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
4 hrs ago
