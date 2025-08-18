Kid Cudi Goes Pop Punk On Latest Album Single "Mr. Miracle"

Kid Cudi's back has been against the wall plenty of times throughout his life. That was especially the case when the Clevelander was getting to the peak of his powers in the early-2010s. He made that apparent in his recent interview with CBS Mornings in which he spoke on his new book, Cudi: The Memoir.
In one passage, he recounts a near-death experience after a major intake of cocaine. In touching on that harrowing account, Scott Mescudi was using it to help him through the newfound popularity. "I think I had a hard time dealing with the fame." But even though the hard drug almost took his life, he says that it saved him from "blow[ing] my brains out."
Overall, you could say that moment hardened him and has kept him with us. He appears to touch on that moment to some extent on "Mr. Miracle." "Call me Mr. Miracle / With my back against thе wall / I was sittin' all alone, now I get it, oh, now I get it."
This is the third and potentially last teaser before his next album, Free, arrives this Friday, August 22. Cudi puts his vocals on full display as he belts them out over a pop punk instrumental. It's incredibly catchy and powerful as its packed with raw emotion and energy.
He's been teasing a more alternative, pop, and pop punk soundscape with the releases of "Grave" and "Neverland." Check out the newest cut below.
Kid Cudi "Mr. Miracle"
Quotable Lyrics:
I was out, and I was spinnin' circles, I was doubtin' demons (Doubtin' demons)
Tell me how did you defeat 'em?
They was tryna hold me under air, alive, I'm barely breathin' (Barely breathin')
Tell me how did you defeat 'em?