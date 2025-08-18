Kid Cudi Goes Pop Punk On Latest Album Single "Mr. Miracle"

Kid Cudi highlights some of his past struggles with mental health and abuse on this latest offering from his next album "Free."

Overall, you could say that moment hardened him and has kept him with us. He appears to touch on that moment to some extent on "Mr. Miracle." "Call me Mr. Miracle / With my back against thе wall / I was sittin' all alone, now I get it, oh, now I get it."

In one passage, he recounts a near-death experience after a major intake of cocaine. In touching on that harrowing account, Scott Mescudi was using it to help him through the newfound popularity. "I think I had a hard time dealing with the fame." But even though the hard drug almost took his life, he says that it saved him from "blow[ing] my brains out."

Kid Cudi 's back has been against the wall plenty of times throughout his life. That was especially the case when the Clevelander was getting to the peak of his powers in the early-2010s. He made that apparent in his recent interview with CBS Mornings in which he spoke on his new book, Cudi: The Memoir.

