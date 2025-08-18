Kid Cudi Goes Pop Punk On Latest Album Single "Mr. Miracle"

BY Zachary Horvath 115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kid-cudi kid-cudi
Kid Cudi highlights some of his past struggles with mental health and abuse on this latest offering from his next album "Free."

Kid Cudi's back has been against the wall plenty of times throughout his life. That was especially the case when the Clevelander was getting to the peak of his powers in the early-2010s. He made that apparent in his recent interview with CBS Mornings in which he spoke on his new book, Cudi: The Memoir.

In one passage, he recounts a near-death experience after a major intake of cocaine. In touching on that harrowing account, Scott Mescudi was using it to help him through the newfound popularity. "I think I had a hard time dealing with the fame." But even though the hard drug almost took his life, he says that it saved him from "blow[ing] my brains out."

Overall, you could say that moment hardened him and has kept him with us. He appears to touch on that moment to some extent on "Mr. Miracle." "Call me Mr. Miracle / With my back against thе wall / I was sittin' all alone, now I get it, oh, now I get it."

This is the third and potentially last teaser before his next album, Free, arrives this Friday, August 22. Cudi puts his vocals on full display as he belts them out over a pop punk instrumental. It's incredibly catchy and powerful as its packed with raw emotion and energy.

He's been teasing a more alternative, pop, and pop punk soundscape with the releases of "Grave" and "Neverland." Check out the newest cut below.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Foot Locker Release Day Moments

Kid Cudi "Mr. Miracle"

Quotable Lyrics:

I was out, and I was spinnin' circles, I was doubtin' demons (Doubtin' demons)
Tell me how did you defeat 'em?
They was tryna hold me under air, alive, I'm barely breathin' (Barely breathin')
Tell me how did you defeat 'em?

Read More: Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa: Authentic Trap Nostalgia

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Kid Cudi's New Book, "Cudi: The Memoir," Gets August Release Date 479
Sziget Festival 2025 Music Kid Cudi Says He Relied On Cocaine To Not Take His Own Life 1.8K
Celine at The Wiltern Music Kid Cudi's "INSANO" Delayed, He Drops Two New Songs & Addresses Playboi Carti Collab 3.6K
Kid Cudi Insano New Album Steve Aoki Collab Music Kid Cudi's New Album "INSANO" Due In September, Previews Steve Aoki Collab 1110
Comments 0