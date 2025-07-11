Kid Cudi Drops A Pop Song With "Grave"

Kid Cudi has gone through numerous different eras throughout his career, to varying degrees of success. Overall, the artist is still revered as an innovator in hip-hop. Without Cudi, we would not have artists like Travis Scott. Having said that, Cudi is still making music, and on August 22nd, he is dropping a new album called "Free."

To help promote the release of this new album, Cudi has dropped off a song called "Grave," which can be listened to down below. Ultimately, this song has more of a pop feel to it. In fact, there are some rock elements as well. Quite frankly, it sounds like an Imagine Dragons song, which may be a bit jarring to some of the fans out there.

Only time will tell what Cudi is truly going for on this project, and whether or not the album is successful in pushing his goals. Based on this latest change in sound, one can't help but be a bit skeptical. We have seen Cudi course correct before in lieu of poor responses to snippets. Whether or not this song forces him to do the same, remains to be seen.

Of course, there are some fans out there who will like this, regardless. Cudi is someone who fans like, and they will continue to root for him. His albums create intrigue. Whether or not a rock and pop crossover works, that is a different story.

Kid Cudi - "Grave"

Quotable Lyrics: