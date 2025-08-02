Kid Cudi Reveals He's Done Doing Collaborations Unless They Happen "Oragnically"

Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Kid Cudi attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi's next studio album is due out in a couple of weeks and for those hoping there would be features... we're sorry to burst your bubble.

Kid Cudi is looking to go platinum with no features on his next project. However, he's also done with them for the foreseeable future. With just about three weeks to go until the release of Free, he's giving fans a fair warning that it will be a true solo effort.

As caught by Complex, the Cleveland, Ohio native will only do collaborations if they aren't forced. He reveals why he's sticking to this formula saying, "No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically. Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird."

He then gassed himself up a bit adding, "So w this one, I was like, f*ck that. I dont need anyone else on this one. Im enough to keep u engaged. [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] some people need features. Not me."

Overall, it's certainly going to be interesting to see how this plays out. Kid Cudi hasn't gone completely solo on album since his controversial 2015 rock record, Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven.

Fans are on board with the creative decision, though, which is good to see ahead of its release. "We don't need features when it's you, man," one X user says.

Kid Cudi Free

"At the end of the day, only you got you," another replies. Now that he's made this known, it makes sense why he's come to this conclusion. Just a couple of weeks ago, him and Young Thug's track off of INSANO, "RAGER BOYZ," was taken off of the tracklist.

It potentially relates to Thugger calling Kid Cudi a "rat" in a quick tweet and delete amid the latter's testimony during the Diddy trial.

There's a chance we hear the veteran hitmaker and actor talk about this drama and other issues when Free drops on August 22. His eleventh LP will contain 13 songs, with two of them, "Grave" and "Neverland" already being out.

