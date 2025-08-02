Kid Cudi's next studio album is due out in a couple of weeks and for those hoping there would be features... we're sorry to burst your bubble.

"At the end of the day, only you got you," another replies. Now that he's made this known, it makes sense why he's come to this conclusion. Just a couple of weeks ago, him and Young Thug 's track off of INSANO, "RAGER BOYZ," was taken off of the tracklist.

As caught by Complex, the Cleveland, Ohio native will only do collaborations if they aren't forced. He reveals why he's sticking to this formula saying, "No features, just me. I think im over features unless it happens organically. Theres people ive had on my albums that i havent talked to in years. Didnt promote the album, just went ghost. Makes me feel weird."

Kid Cudi is looking to go platinum with no features on his next project. However, he's also done with them for the foreseeable future. With just about three weeks to go until the release of Free, he's giving fans a fair warning that it will be a true solo effort.

