Kid Cudi Admits He “Hated” Testifying In Diddy’s Trial

Kid Cudi performs in the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In May, Kid Cudi took the stand during Diddy's federal trial to recall his relationship with Cassie, alleged threats he received, and more.

This May, Kid Cudi took the stand to testify against Diddy amid his federal trial. During his testimony, he discussed his relationship with the Bad Boy founder's ex, Cassie. He also recalled threats he allegedly received from Diddy, and his car getting set on fire with a Molotov cocktail, which he thought the mogul could have allegedly been responsible for. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, he admitted that the process wasn't easy, but said he ultimately believes he did the right thing.

"I was just there because I had to be," he explained, as captured by TMZ. "I hated every minute of it."

"I’ve always just wanted to see [Cassie] thrive and do well and be happy because I know she was living a nightmare," he continued. "And I was just there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair."

Kid Cudi Diddy Trial

Kid Cudi also reflected on the testimony during an interview with CBS Mornings this week. “I knew I was helping Cassie. I just wanted to be there and help her out,” he shared at the time. “I know I did the right thing, so that’s all that matters.”

The performer went on to discuss some of the backlash he received from Diddy's supporters for his testimony. “I had a lot of people that supported me, but there were a few that had some opinions about it,” he recalled. “It was interesting because I’m not no street dude. I don’t live by no code, you know? So I guess it’s because I’m a rapper. People just threw that on me. But, like, my music has never been about that and I have never tried to pretend I was about that.”

Diddy's trial came to an end last month after roughly two months and various other testimonies. He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering and guilty of transportation for prostitution. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

