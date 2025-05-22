Digital Nas Disses Kid Cudi And Advocates For Diddy's Freedom After Cudi's Trial Testimony

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 775 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Digital Nas Kid Cudi Diddy Trial Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kid Cudi attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)
Digital Nas is firmly on the Kanye West train, calling Kid Cudi out for testifying during Diddy's criminal trial.

Kid Cudi was the most recent high-profile name to provide witness testimony in the federal criminal trial of Diddy. A lot of pro-Sean Combs advocates most likely have many issues with this, but no one took this as critically as Atlanta producer Digital Nas.

In a clip caught by DigitalNasSZN on Twitter, he ranted against Cudi for testifying against Puff and advocated for the Bad Boy mogul's freedom. This was a livestream clip from what seems like a vinyl shop.

"Free Diddy," Digital Nas proclaimed. "Then they want to paint him out bad, like he's some, just, ultimate bad guy. If that's what he was on, imagine what they was on, that they didn't get caught doing. Jeffrey Epstein. That man killed hisself in prison. ["Nah, he got killed," a man said off-screen.] You don't know that, you don't know that. Whatever happened happened, you know what I'm saying? Free Diddy. I'm going to support his trial today at 3PM.

"F**k Kid Cudi," the producer continued. "That's a Black man who testified against another Black man. If it wasn't for Diddy, there would be no Kid Cudi. F**k Kid Cudi. They got the masses wanting to think, like, 'Oh, but he blew up his car.' You should've never been f***ing with his girl, he wouldn't have blew your car up. That's what lame n***as do. They always trying to – they see you got a woman, and they got to try to be all, 'Oh, let me see if I can rizz her up.' That s**t gon' get your car blown up. Some n***as don't play that. F**k Kid Cudi."

Read More: Kid Cudi Alleges During Trial Testimony That Cassie "Played" Both Him & Diddy

Who Is George Kaplan?

As far as what Kid Cudi said of Diddy, he claimed they both hashed out their issues eventually. He also alleged that he knew the mogul's relationship with Cassie, whom he was also allegedly dating at the time, was allegedly physically abusive.

Meanwhile, other recent Diddy witnesses include a former makeup artist and various ex assistants like George Kaplan and David James. The former of these claimed he was Combs' "fixer," cleaning up messes and getting substances in his stead.

As for Digital Nas' support for him and distaste of Cudi, this is probably something he picked up – or agrees with – from Kanye West. They have been working together a lot in recent months.

Read More: DJ Scheme Boldly Claims Cole Bennett Once Slapped Digital Nas In The Face

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema &amp; Television Sports Kid Cudi Addresses Rich Paul's Comments About His Relationship With Cleveland 1.6K
Kid Cudi Diddy Broke Into House Car Fire Dog Hip Hop News Music Kid Cudi Alleges Diddy Broke Into His House, Set His Car On Fire, And Left His Dog Terrified 2.4K
50 Cent Diddy Kjd Cudi Dog Cassie Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Questions What Diddy Allegedly Did To Kid Cudi’s Dog Over Cassie Fling 1.7K
Paramount+ | STAR TREK Universe Panel at NYCC Pop Culture Kid Cudi Reveals His Next Acting Role Is A Dystopian Sci-Fi Horror Film 427