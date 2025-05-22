Kid Cudi was the most recent high-profile name to provide witness testimony in the federal criminal trial of Diddy. A lot of pro-Sean Combs advocates most likely have many issues with this, but no one took this as critically as Atlanta producer Digital Nas.

In a clip caught by DigitalNasSZN on Twitter, he ranted against Cudi for testifying against Puff and advocated for the Bad Boy mogul's freedom. This was a livestream clip from what seems like a vinyl shop.

"Free Diddy," Digital Nas proclaimed. "Then they want to paint him out bad, like he's some, just, ultimate bad guy. If that's what he was on, imagine what they was on, that they didn't get caught doing. Jeffrey Epstein. That man killed hisself in prison. ["Nah, he got killed," a man said off-screen.] You don't know that, you don't know that. Whatever happened happened, you know what I'm saying? Free Diddy. I'm going to support his trial today at 3PM.

"F**k Kid Cudi," the producer continued. "That's a Black man who testified against another Black man. If it wasn't for Diddy, there would be no Kid Cudi. F**k Kid Cudi. They got the masses wanting to think, like, 'Oh, but he blew up his car.' You should've never been f***ing with his girl, he wouldn't have blew your car up. That's what lame n***as do. They always trying to – they see you got a woman, and they got to try to be all, 'Oh, let me see if I can rizz her up.' That s**t gon' get your car blown up. Some n***as don't play that. F**k Kid Cudi."

As far as what Kid Cudi said of Diddy, he claimed they both hashed out their issues eventually. He also alleged that he knew the mogul's relationship with Cassie, whom he was also allegedly dating at the time, was allegedly physically abusive.

Meanwhile, other recent Diddy witnesses include a former makeup artist and various ex assistants like George Kaplan and David James. The former of these claimed he was Combs' "fixer," cleaning up messes and getting substances in his stead.

As for Digital Nas' support for him and distaste of Cudi, this is probably something he picked up – or agrees with – from Kanye West. They have been working together a lot in recent months.