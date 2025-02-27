Amanda Reifer Links Up With Pharrell For Bouncy New Single "RUDUMB?"

Amanda Reifer got the Pharrell stimulus package and made it count on this concise and infectious new song.

Amanda Reifer has proven herself to be an extremely versatile artist. Since breaking out with a Kendrick Lamar collab in 2022, she has effectively done it all. Sultry slow jams? Check. Contemplative songs? You bet. Now, Amanda Reifer is teaming up with the legendary Pharrell Williams for a party song. And yes, it also works. "RUDUMB?" is an infectious piece of pop/R&B with Reifer commanding the mic with all of the charisma of a proven star. Pharrell's production helps, but it's absolutely her song.

"RUDUMB?" opens with Pharrell's signature four count before transitioning to a bouncy loop. There isn't a ton of musical variety throughout the two minute song, but the interjection of muffled female vocals in the background adds a lot of color. Amanda Reifer takes more of a hip hop approach to the beat, rapping her verses before transitioning to a more sing-songy cadence on the chorus. It's a change of pace from what we've heard before, and she manages to sick the landing. "RUDUMB?" is one of her best singles to date, and it's because it doesn't sound like anything else at the moment. We're excited to hear whatever project this gets attached to.

Amanda Reifner Debuts A Unique Flow On New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, they be salivating
Tell 'em pray to the p**sy for salvation
I spot waste men like Dalmatian
Drop everything for a bad Bajan, aye

