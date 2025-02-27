Amanda Reifer Links Up With Pharrell For Bouncy New Single "RUDUMB?"

Amanda Reifer has proven herself to be an extremely versatile artist. Since breaking out with a Kendrick Lamar collab in 2022, she has effectively done it all. Sultry slow jams? Check. Contemplative songs? You bet. Now, Amanda Reifer is teaming up with the legendary Pharrell Williams for a party song. And yes, it also works. "RUDUMB?" is an infectious piece of pop/R&B with Reifer commanding the mic with all of the charisma of a proven star. Pharrell's production helps, but it's absolutely her song.

"RUDUMB?" opens with Pharrell's signature four count before transitioning to a bouncy loop. There isn't a ton of musical variety throughout the two minute song, but the interjection of muffled female vocals in the background adds a lot of color. Amanda Reifer takes more of a hip hop approach to the beat, rapping her verses before transitioning to a more sing-songy cadence on the chorus. It's a change of pace from what we've heard before, and she manages to sick the landing. "RUDUMB?" is one of her best singles to date, and it's because it doesn't sound like anything else at the moment. We're excited to hear whatever project this gets attached to.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Amanda Reifner Debuts A Unique Flow On New Single

Quotable Lyrics: