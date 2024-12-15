Amanda Reifer Feels Like A "Woman Now" On New Single

The drama is palpable on this cut.

Amanda Reifer is coming out with her new album The Reifer Tapes very soon, and before we get that full treat, she's giving us yet another appetizer. Moreover, the Barbadian singer and songwriter just released her latest single "Woman Now," and it's a much more dramatic and full-fledged piece of drama than her previous singles. These included the "B***h Like Me" intro, the "In And Out" and "Devastating" interludes, and the cut "Colonize."

As for "Woman Now," Sounwave, Take A Daytrip, and company's production on here starts off on a ghostly, eerie note. High-pitched pianos, whistles, and airy pads sound like smoke coming through a window until the drums burst in and the melodies come more alive. Amanda Reifer does a great job of matching this sense of grandeur, tension, and conflict with an eccentric and stretched-out vocal performance. While it's not the most original sound in the world in isolation, the fusions of these treatments and moods makes for a very engaging record. If this is what The Reifer Tapes will hold, then we're in for a very unique experience.

Lyrically, "Woman Now" seems to focus on the push-and-pull of romance and whether or not Amanda Reifer can control herself from going after a potential partner. This track makes that conflict come alive in a pretty compelling way, even if what's under the surface doesn't sound all too complicated on paper. Then again, that's exactly what passionate and engrossing songs like this aim to achieve in the first place.

Amanda Reifer's "Woman Now"

Quotable Lyrics
Maybe I just fantasize this one,
Stay on my mind, thеn no damage done,
'Cause no turning back if it's onе-on-one,
Me on my back, then it's done-and-done

