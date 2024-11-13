Pharrell Williams Has The Perfect Response For Drake's "Meltdown" Diss

BYZachary Horvath1369 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Olympics: Opening Ceremony
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Pharrell Williams poses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Pharrell is as cool as a cucumber.

When you are the GQ Designer of the Year, you deserve to act cool and confident. That's exactly the type of energy that Pharrell Williams is exuding right now in his feature for the recognition. Overall, you really can't argue for anyone else given how big of a year he's having. His impact as Louis Vuitton men’s creative director has been astounding so far and he's sure to continue growing the department. While congratulations are in order for the Virginia multi-talent, the Piece by Piece creative is sparking some reactions thanks to a quote from the feature. During the Q&A, Pharrell was asked about his Joopiter auction platform and the lavish custom jewelry he sold.

If you remember, Drake got his hands on some of the pieces, leading the interviewer to ask how he felt about that. Pharrell showed class as usual, replying, "No, because I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music. He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it." Overall, he had no problem with The Boy being the buyer and that response had the GQ writer following up with a heavy-hitting question.

Read More: Former NBA Player Kyle Singler Sparks Mental Health Concerns With Shirtless Video

Pharrell Is Unfazed By Drake

"And then when he was rapping about melting the jewelry down and saying, "Come get his legacy out my house" and all that stuff, how did that strike you?" "It didn’t," Pharrell replied. "That didn’t strike you?" the reporter asked. "No." If there were a definition of a mic drop, this would be it.

Of course, this is all a reference back to Drake's fiery bars for Pusha T (and Pharrell to an extent) on Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN" from UTOPIA. "Man, f*** all that spinnin' the narrative s*** / I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss / Give a f*** about all of that heritage s*** / Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s***." Overall, it seems like Pharrell and Drizzy's relationship may never be repaired, but it seems like that really isn't weighing too much on the former one bit.

Read More: Joe Budden Accuses Young Thug Of Playing Both Sides After Gunna Tweet

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...