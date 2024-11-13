Pharrell Williams Has The Perfect Response For Drake's "Meltdown" Diss

Pharrell is as cool as a cucumber.

When you are the GQ Designer of the Year, you deserve to act cool and confident. That's exactly the type of energy that Pharrell Williams is exuding right now in his feature for the recognition. Overall, you really can't argue for anyone else given how big of a year he's having. His impact as Louis Vuitton men’s creative director has been astounding so far and he's sure to continue growing the department. While congratulations are in order for the Virginia multi-talent, the Piece by Piece creative is sparking some reactions thanks to a quote from the feature. During the Q&A, Pharrell was asked about his Joopiter auction platform and the lavish custom jewelry he sold.

If you remember, Drake got his hands on some of the pieces, leading the interviewer to ask how he felt about that. Pharrell showed class as usual, replying, "No, because I think beyond all of the on-goings, at the heart of all of it, he’s a fan of music. He’s a fan of the history of what it is, and I happen to be a part of that, and those artifacts are a part of it." Overall, he had no problem with The Boy being the buyer and that response had the GQ writer following up with a heavy-hitting question.

Pharrell Is Unfazed By Drake

"And then when he was rapping about melting the jewelry down and saying, "Come get his legacy out my house" and all that stuff, how did that strike you?" "It didn’t," Pharrell replied. "That didn’t strike you?" the reporter asked. "No." If there were a definition of a mic drop, this would be it.

Of course, this is all a reference back to Drake's fiery bars for Pusha T (and Pharrell to an extent) on Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN" from UTOPIA. "Man, f*** all that spinnin' the narrative s*** / I melt down the chains that I bought from yo' boss / Give a f*** about all of that heritage s*** / Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that s***." Overall, it seems like Pharrell and Drizzy's relationship may never be repaired, but it seems like that really isn't weighing too much on the former one bit.