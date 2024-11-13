Pharrell Clarifies He Didn't Mean To Diss Taylor Swift With Shot At Politcal Endorsements

Pharrell says he has nothing but love for Taylor Swift.

Pharrell Williams says he never intended to diss Taylor Swift by criticizing celebrity endorsements of politicians prior to the 2024 presidential election. He had made the comments during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris. Reflecting on the drama during a new conversation with GQ, Pharrell revealed that he's a fan of the iconic singer.

"Because that’s what they do. They pit you against each other. I love Taylor. She knows that," Pharrell began. When asked if he even mentioned Swift, he added: "No. Zero. In fact, I bought a 1989 Taylor T-shirt online last year, and I was walking around here with it tucked into my jeans. I love her. I love people, bro. That was some right-wing troll sh*t. But I heard something the other day that made the most sense in the world: Right-wing, left-wing, all the same bird."

Pharrell Speaks With Taylor Swift During The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Pharrell Williams and Taylor Swift attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As for the original comments from Pharrell, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], 'What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.' When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and sh*t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: 'Shut up!'”

Pharrell Appears On The Cover Of GQ

Swift had been making numerous headlines for her endorsement of Harris at the time. Donald Trump even responded to the move in a post on his Truth Social Platform, writing: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Check out Pharrell's cover story for GQ below.