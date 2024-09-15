Snoop Dogg Thanks Pharrell For Changing How He Raps About Women

"Beautiful" has a compelling legacy.

Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's collaboration "Beautiful" actually has a more important and consequential legacy than you might initially assume. Moreover, the former recently revealed the reason why during his latest interview with PEOPLE. Of course, these two have a pretty long history together, and it's one that they're looking forward to continue writing together. For example, Tha Doggfather will be a part of the multi-hyphenate's Piece By Piece LEGO biopic. But Snoop revealed how this collaborative track, more than being another timeline point in their journey, actually inspired him to change how he stamped his own legacy in hip-hop when it comes to female representation.

"[Pharrell] made me do that song," Snoop Dogg expressed concerning "Beautiful." "I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, 'You’ve been rapping about women and calling them h*es and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?' I was like, 'I get it … put the beat on.' Since then I’ve been on more of a 'respect my queen' rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females."

Apparently, Pharrell named all the women in Snoop Dogg's family to prove his point. Elsewhere during this new PEOPLE interview, Snoop also reflected on how this evolution for him – as well as his extracurriculars like his Olympics partnership – have changed his image and approach without changing who he is at his core. "You think about all the things that I went through and where I’m at… It’s a lesson," he remarked. "To let the world see growth, how somebody can go from being hated, banned from countries, thrown in jail [for] weed, to now America’s most lovable person. But it’s the same person."