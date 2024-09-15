Snoop Dogg Thanks Pharrell For Changing How He Raps About Women

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Snoop Dogg Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg attend the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
"Beautiful" has a compelling legacy.

Snoop Dogg and Pharrell's collaboration "Beautiful" actually has a more important and consequential legacy than you might initially assume. Moreover, the former recently revealed the reason why during his latest interview with PEOPLE. Of course, these two have a pretty long history together, and it's one that they're looking forward to continue writing together. For example, Tha Doggfather will be a part of the multi-hyphenate's Piece By Piece LEGO biopic. But Snoop revealed how this collaborative track, more than being another timeline point in their journey, actually inspired him to change how he stamped his own legacy in hip-hop when it comes to female representation.

"[Pharrell] made me do that song," Snoop Dogg expressed concerning "Beautiful." "I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, 'You’ve been rapping about women and calling them h*es and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?' I was like, 'I get it … put the beat on.' Since then I’ve been on more of a 'respect my queen' rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females."

Read More: Snoop Dogg And Pharrell Carry Olympic Torch Before Paris Games

Snoop Dogg & Pharrell's "Beautiful": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Apparently, Pharrell named all the women in Snoop Dogg's family to prove his point. Elsewhere during this new PEOPLE interview, Snoop also reflected on how this evolution for him – as well as his extracurriculars like his Olympics partnership – have changed his image and approach without changing who he is at his core. "You think about all the things that I went through and where I’m at… It’s a lesson," he remarked. "To let the world see growth, how somebody can go from being hated, banned from countries, thrown in jail [for] weed, to now America’s most lovable person. But it’s the same person."

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg's experience with the Olympic Games inspired him to advocate for the "Hood Olympics." "There’s a lot of homies from the hood that could run a 10.2, that could high jump, throw the javelin, backflip, swim good, jump over gates and hurdle. You know what I’m saying?" he told Entertainment Tonight. "I just want to make it available for the athletes from the hood that didn’t make it, that probably have certain ramifications, but they still were athletic and they still were good. So, I want to bring that component in and, hopefully, we’ll be able to make it make sense."

Read More: Snoop Dogg Commends Kendrick Lamar For Promoting Gang Unity In L.A. After Drake Beef

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...