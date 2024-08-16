Snoop Dogg Unveils His Massive Olympics Earnings

Breaking - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 09: Snoop Dogg, performs the Coup de Baton ceremony prior to the Breaking Competition on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg reposted a video breaking down his participation in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris... and his big payout.

Snoop Dogg's been a big highlight at the 2024 Paris Olympics, serving as a special correspondent for NBC and adding a nice air of familiarity and fun to every screen and event he graced with his presence. Moreover, a lot of people have wondered how much he earned as a result of this partnership, with some speculating that he received $500,000 a day for his participation. But while Tha Doggfather never outright confirmed these rumors, he did recently repost a video that kind of corroborates it. On Thursday (August 15), Snoop shared a clip that pretty much sums up his time at the Olympics and its benefits.

"This is the main star of the Paris Olympics..." the clip below states. "[Snoop Dogg] also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics. Almost every top broadcast features Snoop. He attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million. However, these expenses are not in vain. Thanks to Snoop, Olympic viewership rose by 79%." This massive increase refers to the 34 million people that tuned into the Games' first five days this year. This was a 79% rise in viewership compared to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to an NBC Sports release.

Snoop Dogg Hints At His Olympics Earnings

Of course, there are many reasons as to why people watched these Olympics more than the last. But even NBC attributes at least a big part of that ratings boost to Snoop Dogg's presence. Not only that, but it's natural and expected considering that he participated in so many important moments during the Games. One of the most exciting was when the Long Beach MC joined Dr. Dre for the handover ceremony, kicking off excitement for the 2028 Olympics in their home city of Los Angeles.

"Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar," Dre remarked about Snoop Dogg. "I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy." Let's see what their new album Missionary will sound like, and what else we learn about Snoop at the Olympics.

