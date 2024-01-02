Snoop Dogg Will Cover The 2024 Paris Olympics, Here's How

Snoop Dogg is easily one of the most iconic people in all of hip-hop. Overall, he has been a staple of the culture since the 90s. Now, he is a pop culture icon whose reach goes well beyond just rap. He has starred in numerous films, and he has made guest appearances on TV shows, while additionally doing a ton of commercials. Even if you know nothing about hip-hop, you probably know who Snoop is. That said, he is oftentimes the best person to promote certain events or even products.

Well, NBC seems to understand this better than anyone. On Sunday night, it was revealed that Snoop would be joining Mike Tirico and the rest of the broadcast team over at NBC for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Yes, that is right, Snoop will be calling the Olympics. For certain events, Snoop will be providing his insights, and it will be live for fans to indulge in. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Snoop revealed what an honor this is for him.

Read More: What Is Snoop Dogg's Best-Selling Album?

Snoop Dogg x NBC

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop explained. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Hopefully, Snoop's appearances on NBC will live up to the hype. Let us know what you think about this new partnership, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest athletes and the biggest events.

Read More: What Is Snoop Dogg’s Best-Selling Single?

[Via]