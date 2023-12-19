Snoop Dogg Mixed Comedy With Gangsta Rap On 2000 Hit "Lay Low" Featuring Master P, Nate Dogg, And More

Snoop Dogg's legacy is firmly cemented within hip-hop lore. He has iconic albums, is one of the best entrepreneurs, and is highly respected amongst his peers, past and present. With so many records under his belt, some are going to get lost in the shuffle. One of which is 2000's Tha Last Meal.

The LP marks his fifth effort and some of his more underrated material on it. It was released on this day 23 years ago. Today, we wanted to shed light on a funny but also serious West Coast groove from it. "Lay Low" saw Snoop assemble a tremendous cast of artists and producers for a rowdy banger.

Listen To "Lay Low" By Snoop Dogg, Master P, Nate Dogg, Butch Cassidy, And Tha Eastsidaz

It features the likes of legends Master P, Nate Dogg, as well as Butch Cassidy and Tha Eastsidaz. Additionally, Dr. Dre is in the mix behind the board and on the mic. He kicks the track with a spoken word bit before one of the greatest hook writers comes in. Nate brings gnarly but admittedly quite amusing lyrics to the table. The beat has that familiar West Coast/G-funk style that hits heavy. Revisit the track with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

For the n**** who be talking loud and holding his d**k, talking s***

He better lay low

For the b**** that said I shot some shit up out of my d**k, now she sick

She better lay low

For the n****s who be claiming my hood

And really ain't from my gang, better lay low

