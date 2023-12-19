Chandler Jones Supposedly Handcuffed After Interaction With Police Officers At His Arizona Home: Watch

Ever since late September, Chandler Jones' life has spiraled out of control. The former defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders, is currently on his couch. After a series of concerning videos and arrests, the latter had no choice but to release him. The troubled NFL star rarely appeared for the recently relocated team, and when he did, Jones was not himself. The actions off the field were essentially the final straw, and it seems they are not stopping.

According to TMZ Sports, Jones was at his Arizona home when the police confronted him. As we mentioned earlier, he was handcuffed for violating protective orders. He did so twice, with the first instance involving him going to a woman's home, stealing furniture, and setting ablaze in his yard. The new footage you can see below is from Monday morning.

Chandler Jones Looks To Be Arrested Again

The authorities audibly say, "Mr. Jones, we've got to talk about why we're here now." Immediately after, they tackle him to the ground as Jones' phone camera goes black. The athlete shouts, "Wait! Wait! No!" TMZ Sports reached out to the Maricopa County officers for a word on this interaction to no avail yet. They were "there to help," as this could be another case of him being forced into a mental hospital. Even with Jones not being the best law-abiding citizen, there could be some deeply rooted issues with him.

Do you think all of these legal issues he is having are a culmination of a serious injury he suffered in the NFL? Will he ever return to the league, why or why not? If not, do you think he should seek help and move on from playing?

