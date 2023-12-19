Rich Paul Pumps The Brakes On Rumors That Klutch Sports Is Forcing Zach LaVine To Lakers

The NBA trading scene and eventual deadline are some of the most exciting parts of the league. Sometimes, massive season-altering swaps can change the landscape. That could be the case for the Chicago Bulls and shooting guard Zach LaVine. For the past couple of seasons, the house that Michael Jordan built has been stuck in mediocrity. The core of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and the injury-riddled Lonzo Ball just has not panned out.

Chicago has been exploring options for the UCLA product, but the market is not great. Especially, because LaVine has not been on the floor in about four weeks with foot soreness. Furthermore, it has to do with the fact that the Bulls have been playing solid basketball without him. There are lot of factors working against him, but teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, would still take him.

Zach And Rich Have Time To Find A New Possible Destination

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 15: Zach Lavine #8 of the Chicago Bulls takes a breather against the Orlando Magic on November 15, 2023 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

According to Uproxx, Rich Paul spoke with The Athletic about rumors that his agency, Klutch Sports, is doing everything in its power to send him to LA. He pleasantly denied those serious allegations. "I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family." Paul continues, "In the event the Bulls decide they would like to go a different direction with the team, and it involves Zach, then I’m sure we’ll have conversations to get clarity on what’s best for both sides." The reason for thinking he will wind up on the West Coast is because of the obvious ties of LeBron James and Anthony Davis being with Klutch.

What are your initial thoughts on this pushback from Rich Paul about Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers? Do you think he will ultimately head there, especially with the strong connection with Klutch Sports? If he does not, what is the best fit for the all-star guard? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Zach LaVine and Rich Paul. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the sports world.

