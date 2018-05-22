football player
- SportsChandler Jones Supposedly Handcuffed After Interaction With Police Officers At His Arizona Home: WatchThere is no word on why the police showed up or the reason for restraining him, according to TMZ Sports. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureAbby Lee Miller Says She's Attracted To "High School Football Players"The reality starlet appeared on the "Sofia with an F" podcast recently, but the host was forced to end their chat early due to Abby's predatory remarks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Hanging Out With Chargers Players Following Recent LA ShowAn LA Chargers player became the next to party with Drake on the "It's All A Blur" tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- GramNate Dogg's Son Exposes Washington Football Team & Calls Out NFLThe son of Nate Dogg, Naijiel Hale, speaks out.By Rose Lilah
- MusicSnoop Dogg Pisses Off British Twitter Users For Paul Gascoigne PhotoTwitter users are branding Snoop as a "disgrace."By hnhh
- SportsBroncos' Marquette King Says Potential Music Career Could Surpass Chris Brown'sThe athlete's talents expand past sports.By Zaynab
- SportsKhalil Mack Is Rumored To Be Dating Angela SimmonsRumors continue to swirl regarding Khalil Mack & Angela Simmons' budding romance.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B's Husband In "Be Careful" Video Is A Model & An Ex-NFL PlayerActor/Model/Football Player Keith Carlos speaks on working with Cardi B. By Matthew Parizot