Abby Lee Miller Says She’s Attracted To “High School Football Players”

The world of reality TV is a notoriously chaotic one, but it's been even more so than usual recently. Cast members from Love & Hip Hop have been getting arrested or feuding left and right. Elsewhere, Cr*zy In Love co-stars Blueface and Chrisean Rock welcomed their first child together. Another series that we don't often report on, Dance Moms, is also in the news. This comes after Abby Lee Miller, known for coaching young women into professional performers, shared a shocking confession during a recent interview.

The 57-year-old joined Sofia Franklyn on her Sofia with an F show to discuss her infamous downfall, among other topics. Unfortunately, things took a turn when Miller admitted that she still finds herself feinding feelings of attraction toward high school football players, even at her age. "Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," the choreographer admitted. At the time, she and the host were discussing Tom Cruise's All the Right Moves. "I still like them," she clarified.

Abby Lee Miller's Podcast Comments Make Listeners Uncomfortable

While Franklyn tried to save the situation by suggesting that perhaps Abby is interested in coaches closer to her own age, the embattled woman declared, "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is." As any responsible journalist would, the former Call Her Daddy personality wrapped up the interview immediately, skipping out on any other questions she may have had for the Pittsburgh native.

Abby Lee Miller may not have worked out on Sofia with an F, but still, the show has had some impressive guests in the studio over the past few months. Amber Rose joined the host earlier this year to discuss a multitude of hot topics, such as her plans to remain single forever and her past relationship with Kanye West. Read more about the latter at the link below, and check back in for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

