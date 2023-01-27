Amber Rose recently expressed that she wants to be single forever, and fans can’t blame her. While the star model dated a few recognizable stars back in the day, it seems she’s looking forward to an easier life. Moreover, she opened up on the Sofia with an F podcast to share her thoughts on men.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 24: Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“It’s worse than ever,” she expressed. “They’re pretty disgusting out here. They’re f***ing gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.” Furthermore, she stated that she’s not down to share her home or life with anyone. Also, she doesn’t feel comfortable introducing a new man to her children. However, she particularly emphasized the physical aspect of it. “I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”

From Rose’s words, it seems dating dissuaded her from relationships with men, which she sees as out of the question. Still, the 39-year-old’s past probably led her to this conclusion. For example, she dated Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, and Alexander “AE” Edwards. Moreover, she claimed that AE cheated on her with at least 12 different women. Later, they split over the summer in 2021, and she’s been (publicly) single ever since.

Meanwhile, Amber will probably have more time to focus on other endeavors. Recently, she said that she could beat her friend Blac Chyna in a rap battle. Moreover, she entertained the idea on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E and renowned battle rapper Murda Mook. After the host suggested that she face Black Chyna on the stage, Amber confidently stated that “she’ll lose.”

Also, she got into a heated discussion with Mook over women with “no talent” in the industry. Moreover, she called out his dismissal of “untalented” women who make a lot of money from what they do. To retort, Rose asked whether that was their fault, or rather consumers who want the same thing or can’t understand those expressions of self.

Still, what do you think of Amber Rose wanting to be single forever? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more pop culture gossip, curious statements, and relationship-bashing.