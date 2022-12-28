Amber Rose has taken her talents to the hip hop world, and she’s calling out her former BFF Blac Chyna. The Philadelphia model turned rapper stopped by Drink Champs earlier this week to dish on her new music and much more.

During the interview, famed battle rapper Murda Mook flexed his rap skills, urging Amber to ask, “Can you teach me.” Rose went on to share her desire to battle rap against someone. Drink Champs cohost NORE chimed in, suggesting that Amber go up against Blac Chyna in a rap battle. However, Amber was sure of her ability to win. She responded to NORE’s proposition with, “she’ll lose.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Blac Chyna and Amber Rose arrive to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Both Amber and Chyna have turned their socialite status into a budding rap career. Rose dropped her Manny Fresh produced record “GYOH” back in June to mixed reviews. As for Chyna, she’s been attempting to break onto the music scene since 2020. Her latest record, “Can’t See Me” was also met with mixed reviews from fans.

The Philly native and the DC bred model were inseparable at one point in their career. But children, marriages and career changes seemingly brought a bit of distance between the friends. Rumors also began to swirl back in 2018 that the two were feuding after Chyna ditched attending Amber’s annual Sl**walk in favor of going to the BET Hip Hop Awards instead.

Neither of the ladies confirmed the beef. But after Chyna was a no show at the slut walk, Amber unfollowed her on Instagram. No word on where the pair stands as friends today. But their social media interaction and public outings are a far cry from their early days in Hollywood together.

Back in 2020, Amber posted a sweet tribute to the Rob & Chyna star via Instagram. “We are always there for each other through thick and thin no matter what people say about us,” Rose wrote. “We’re lovers, we’re fighters and we’re extremely strong women.” Who do you think would win a battle rap session?