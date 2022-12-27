Regardless of your thoughts on Amber Rose, it’s undeniable that she’s continuing to make a name for herself in the industry.

Murda Mook, however, wasn’t shy in sharing his thoughts on women with “no talent” getting famous. Rose was quick to take exception.

Amber Rose attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The interaction took place on the set of Drink Champs, where the pair appeared along with Loaded Lux on Sunday (December 25).

“Think about it, having no talent that’s the new talent / I saw a b*tch on red carpet and I said ‘tell me what you do’ / She said, ‘I’m pretty, I pierced my cl*t, my t*tties, my belly button too / I twerk for the ‘Gram, my videos get a hella bunch of views,” the “100 Dollar Bill” rapper says in an impromptu freestyle.

Evidently, the TV personality wasn’t here for the comments. Rose subsequently challenged the Harlem native’s thinking, asking him if there’s a problem with “untalented” women being famous. “But who do you blame for that? Is it the girls’ problem or the consumer?” she asks.

“Let’s say, me, Kim Kardashian, Jada, Ari[ana].. it should never be a conversation amongst men because it’s like, you have to then blame the consumer, right? Because these girls, us, are known as not having talent, but like, we make a lot of money,” the 39-year-old continues afterwards.

Furthermore, Rose went on to challenge the Harlem rapper for his use of belittling terms aimed at women. “Don’t hate the b*tch, hate the consumer. You’re observing a b*tch making money because she’s pretty and twerking. Let the b*tch twerk and make her f*cking money,” she says in the clip below.

Earlier this year, the social media personality dropped her first of four singles in 2022. Aptly-titled “GYHO,” short for “Get Your Hoe On,” the track showcases her embrace of being sexually active. Although it wasn’t generally well-received among rap fans on social media, the song and her debate with Mook certainly fit her sex-positive brand.

All in all, the back-and-forth appeared to simply be a healthy debate for the most part. Check out the interview in its entirety down below.

Finally, what are your thoughts on Mook’s comments? Sound off in the comments below. As always, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

