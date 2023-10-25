Snoop Dogg Retells Funny Story Of Pharrell Catching A Secondhand High With Stevie Wonder

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is known by many as the greatest weed smoker in the community. He has his own cannabis brand and has out smoked some of the stiffest competition, including his close friend, Wiz Khalifa. We now have further proof of why he has that title. Snoop recently sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview that included one of the hottest female MCs, Latto. She actually talked with him and one of the stories included a hilarious smoking session. This one involved another close pal and producer, Pharrell Williams, and the icon, Stevie Wonder.

Snoop details what happened by starting from the beginning. AllHipHop broke down the interview. The rapper says, "We smoking,. We in a little ass room. Pharrell’s done got high; he got secondhand smoke. He continues, "Now Stevie in the booth, and Pharrell ain’t saying s***. Stevie in that motherf****r trying to figure out what to do. I’m like, 'Pharrell, produce this n****.'"

Snoop Dogg Always Has The Best Stories

What was also funny about this is that Dogg said that Pharrell was "so high, he [left] Stevie in the booth, and [didn't] give him no direction." The humor does not stop. Snoop said how confused he was. "I don’t know what the f*** to do. I’m not a producer. I told the n****, 'Just play anything.' When we finished, Pharrell took all of the good s*** that he played." Eventually, it all worked out even though Pharrell left Stevie to leave the booth by himself.

