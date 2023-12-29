Snoop Dogg Mind-Blown By Joint Made To Look Like Him, He Smokes & Enjoys It

Snoop Dogg had the world in a chokehold when he announced that he would give up smoking weed... and sat back to laugh at reactions. When it became clear that it was just a ploy to market and promote a brand partnership with a stove company, folks wondered how we ever fell for it in the first place. Just in case there's any doubt, though, he just showed off the most wild joint you'll see in a while. You know that thing where you make a whole in various joints to put them together and smoke them at once, and how hard it can be? Well, imagine rolling up one that looks exactly like Tha Doggfather.

Moreover, he recently took to Instagram on Thursday (December 28) to show off a 3D joint that was a bust of his face. "They done smoked this n***a down to a tee, this Snoop Dogg blunt," the West Coast icon wrote. "Whoever rolled this for me, thank you, cuh. We smoking the s**t out this motherf***er to end the new year. Wow. Head blown." "Smoking on @snoopdogg," the "Lay Low" MC added in the post's caption.

Snoop Dogg Marvels At His Own Image In Joint Form: Watch

Furthermore, Sesh Farms created this joint, and they spoke on it a little on their own Instagram page. "Snoop Dogg Joint v2 @snoopdogg @cbroadus,” the company captioned a post of the creation on Instagram. “Had to roll the legend himself @snoopdogg bigger and better includes over 2oz!! of flower and cr*zy custom snoop dogg tip. This will be part of a art release i will be doing that will include large detailed creative rolls for sale $$ as fully smokable art pieces. More One of a kind insanely detailed Art pieces will be available in the future. rolled with- @rawlife247 Organic Hemp/Protips, @shinepapers 24k Gold papers, @juicypapers Licorice, @caligarsgluegar Rolling Glue."

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old is still as successful as ever, as he recently showed off his Spotify earnings while reflecting on almost going bankrupt. It's always heartening to see how he continues his late-stage career, whether it's with new music or his impact on the game as a leading figure for over 30 years. We're sure there will be many more to come, and many more wild joints for him to spark up. For more news and the latest updates on Snoop Dogg, check back in with HNHH.

