Snoop Dogg Reveals Spotify Earnings, Recalls Nearly Filing For Bankruptcy

Back in May, Snoop Dogg stopped by The Milken Institute's 2023 Global Conference in Beverly Hills, where the hitmaker shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence. At one point in the conversation, Snoop went off topic momentarily to express his frustrations with streaming, noting how artists' success is typically not reflected by their earnings.

“Can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That sh*t don’t make sense to me," he explained. “I don’t know who the f*ck is running the streaming industry if you in here or not? But you need to give us some information on how to f*cking track this money down... Because one plus one ain’t adding up to two.”

Read More: Big Hit's Debut Album Brings Forth Words Of Advice From Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Didn't Even Make $45K From A Billion Streams

The Long Beach native continued, revealing how much he earned from hitting a billion streams on Spotify. “They just sent me some sh*t from Spotify where I got a billion streams,” he shared. “My publisher hit me. I said, ‘Break that down. How much money is that?’ That sh*t wasn’t even $45K.” Unfortunately, this isn't the only time that Snoop's talents haven't paid off financially. During a recent appearance on the Business Untitled podcast, he advocated for schools teaching students financial literacy, reflecting on some of the most difficult points of his career.

“There were times in my career where it got so bad my accountant was like, ‘We should just do bankruptcy,'” he recalled. “My pride got involved. F*ck that. If I say bankruptcy then I look like I f*cked off everything." He went on, calling for better education when it comes to managing finances. “You got these athletes, you teaching them how to run routes, how to dunk, do interviews and convert into analysts after they finish their career; how about teaching them to be businessmen at the end of their career?”

Snoop Dogg On Rough Patches Of His Career

Are you surprised by Snoop Dogg's Spotify earnings? What about him nearly filing for bankruptcy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: The Game Once Tried To Use An NBA Star To Jump 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg Credited With Preventing Violence

[Via][Via]