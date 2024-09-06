Snoop Dogg Wants To Launch The “Hood Olympics”

BYCaroline Fisher
Skateboarding - Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Day 12
American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) attends during the Men's Skateboarding Park Final on Day 12 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
Snoop Dogg has an interesting idea.

Snoop Dogg was a major part of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and recently, he revealed that he wants to start working on some games of his own. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he explained that he'd be interested in starting what he calls the "Hood Olympics." He says his goal would be to highlight athletes who didn't make it to the Olympics for whatever reason, but still have an impressive amount of talent.

“One thing I wanna do is have the Hood Olympics," he told the outlet. "There’s a lot of homies from the hood that could run a 10.2, that could high jump, throw the javelin, backflip, swim good, jump over gates and hurdle. You know what I’m saying?"

Snoop Dogg Shares His Plans For The Future

Snoop Dogg attends the Women's Preliminary Phase Pool C match between Team United States and Team France on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"I just wanna make it available for the athletes from the hood that didn’t make it, that probably have certain ramifications, but they still were athletic and they still were good," he continued. "So, I want to bring that component in and, hopefully, we’ll be able to make it make sense.” While it remains unclear whether or not Snoop Dogg's plan will actually play out, it's safe to say that fans would tune in.

After all, Olympic viewership rose by 79% this year thanks to Snoop, proving that he draws a major crowd. He's also rumored to have earned a whopping $500K daily for his presence at the Olympic games in Paris. What do you think of Snoop Dogg revealing that he's interested in starting the "Hood Olympics"? Would you tune in or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

