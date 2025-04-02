“South Park” References Diddy’s Explosive Legal Battle In New Season 27 Trailer

Diddy's legal woes continue to attract mainstream attention as he sits behind bars awaiting trial. The Bad Boy founder was arrested in September of last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face a hefty sentence, and his trial is scheduled to begin next month.

A new trailer for the upcoming season of South Park was recently released, revealing plans to poke fun at the mogul's legal issues. At one point in the trailer, Diddy is seen flying a jetpack alongside various characters. He's wearing a bright orange jumpsuit with "MDC" written on the front, a reference to his stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. While it remains unclear exactly how Diddy will factor into the season, it's safe to say that it'll be yet another controversial one.

Diddy's Legal Battle

As for Diddy, he has more to worry about than just his criminal case or an episode of South Park. He's also facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Just this week, he was hit with a new lawsuit by a Florida man named Joseph Manzaro. He accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting and humiliating him during a "freak off" party in Miami back in 2015. Allegedly, he was paraded around while wearing a penis mask while multiple high-profile guests looked on. He alleges that this included Jay-Z, Beyonce, LeBron James, and more.