Tyrese Believes Snoop Dogg Is A More Famous Rapper Than Jay-Z

Tyrese was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, and we're sure that it will make for another explosive episode. In fact, the former even proclaimed that it will make about as much of a splash as the Katt Williams interview did, which is certainly a tall order. However, one thing that might be more controversial and debatable than this assessment relates to one of their many discussions. At one point during their conversation, the duo landed on the topic of Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, and decided to debate which of the two hip-hop superstars is more of a globally famous celebrity.

"Who’s a bigger rapper globally? Most famous of the two. Jay-Z or Snoop Dogg?" Tyrese asked. "If Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg were in a mall in Moscow, who would shut the mall down? [Snoop Dogg is the] biggest f***ing superstar in the world. That’s my big homie. Long Beach, West Coast, I wish a motherf***er would." We know that Snoop and the actor/singer are very good friends, with both of them supporting each other through some tough personal hardships over recent months.

Tyrese & Shannon Sharpe Debate Whether Snoop Dogg Or Jay-Z Is The Most Famous Rapper

As for Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, they don't cross over often, but they do share a lot of common collaborators, institutions, and goals. For example, they will both appear in Pharrell's upcoming LEGO film alongside other MCs like Kendrick Lamar, playing fictionalized mini-figure versions of themselves. Elsewhere, they don't have much of a collaborative history or strong links, but they definitely respect each other to the highest degree as rap legends. After all, they are arguably the two biggest faces of the genre and represent it – for better or worse – at the highest mainstream commercial levels.