Tyrese Believes Snoop Dogg Is A More Famous Rapper Than Jay-Z

BYGabriel Bras Nevares46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Snoop Dogg (L) and Jay-Z attend the PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party at The Peppermint Club on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA)
One runs the Super Bowl, and the other is an Olympic leader...

Tyrese was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, and we're sure that it will make for another explosive episode. In fact, the former even proclaimed that it will make about as much of a splash as the Katt Williams interview did, which is certainly a tall order. However, one thing that might be more controversial and debatable than this assessment relates to one of their many discussions. At one point during their conversation, the duo landed on the topic of Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, and decided to debate which of the two hip-hop superstars is more of a globally famous celebrity.

"Who’s a bigger rapper globally? Most famous of the two. Jay-Z or Snoop Dogg?" Tyrese asked. "If Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg were in a mall in Moscow, who would shut the mall down? [Snoop Dogg is the] biggest f***ing superstar in the world. That’s my big homie. Long Beach, West Coast, I wish a motherf***er would." We know that Snoop and the actor/singer are very good friends, with both of them supporting each other through some tough personal hardships over recent months.

Read More: Tyrese Hilariously Roasts Shannon Sharpe For Infamous Car Video

Tyrese & Shannon Sharpe Debate Whether Snoop Dogg Or Jay-Z Is The Most Famous Rapper

As for Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z, they don't cross over often, but they do share a lot of common collaborators, institutions, and goals. For example, they will both appear in Pharrell's upcoming LEGO film alongside other MCs like Kendrick Lamar, playing fictionalized mini-figure versions of themselves. Elsewhere, they don't have much of a collaborative history or strong links, but they definitely respect each other to the highest degree as rap legends. After all, they are arguably the two biggest faces of the genre and represent it – for better or worse – at the highest mainstream commercial levels.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg had previously joked about not being invited to Jay-Z's Roc Nation brunch, so maybe that informs a bit of this "Who's more famous?" discussion. "They know when I walk in, my outfit is going to turn everything out. So they like, 'Keep that n***a away,'" he said during a podcast interview. Jokes aside, we wonder if we will see these two hip-hop icons link up in some way in the near future, or if their paths will focus more on their individual exploits.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Threatened To End NFL Partnership To Let Super Bowl Halftime Happen

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...