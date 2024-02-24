Tyrese Praises Snoop Dogg For Showing “Vulnerabilities Of An Alpha Male” Amid Brother’s Death

Tyrese gave a shout-out to Snoop Dogg on Instagram, early Saturday, for being “honest and transparent” about the pain he’s going through following his brother Bing Worthington’s death. In doing so, he commented on a video Snoop posted on Instagram of himself listening to October London and LaToiya William’s “Mulholland Drive.”

“People will never understand the vulnerabilities of an alpha male,” he began. “And people will never understand being so open and honest about the things on our minds and what we are feeling and carrying in real time.…. The start of healing is being honest and transparent…. If really helps….. Opening up the door for praying and healing emergies…. I love you bob homie and I respect [you in] a real way for taking us these journeys….. ALL OF THE WINS the personal losses and the journey to healing….. I’m at you when I touch down…”

Snoop Dogg & Tyrese Participate In Celebrity Basketball Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Recording artists Tyrese (L) and Snoop Dogg participate in the Sprite celebrity basketball game during the 2015 BET Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Tyrese concluded: “Couldn’t be more proud of you for being so open….. It’s better to get this out! Then to keep it all in and let the devil attack you.….. No sir… We got you KING!!!!!! Stay strong big homie…. Praying for you and your family.” Snoop announced the passing of Worthington on social media, earlier this month, and has posted about his grief numerous times since. At one point, he noted that “prayer n family getting my spirit bac in order.” Check out the post Tyrese commented on below.

Snoop Dogg Mourns His Brother

Worthington was 44 years old at the time of his death. His passing arrived two and a half years after that of his and Snoop’s mother, Beverly Tate. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese on HotNewHipHop.

