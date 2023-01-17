Drake dished out a new visual for a fan-favorite Her Loss, capturing a glimpse into his luxe life. He parties overseas; drives Ferraris, and posts in front of mansions. Drake is out here living his best life and what we deem luxurious is basically an average day for him.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: Drake attends 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

The real flexes in the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” music video are the rare items that he flaunts throughout the song. Though Drake’s known to have an impressive collection of jewelry, he pulls out $3.3M worth of chains previously owned by Pharrell, per AllHipHop.

If you recall, Skateboard P’s Jacob & Co. collection went up for auction on Joopiter including a 14K three-tone N.E.R.D pendant ($2,184,000), a white gold brain pendant ($725,000), and the skateboard pendant ($103,750). Drake didn’t verbally confirm his purchase but he made it clear that they’re in his possession in the new music video. He also flaunted two other chains from P’s collection, the Brain Pendant Chain and the BBC Pendant in yellow gold. Both were sold for $150K.

In addition to the influx of chains that he’s rocking in the video, Drake also flexes a gold PSP.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The music video for Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” includes appearances from a slew of his celebrity friends. Following their performance in St. Barth’s, he and Central Cee shop for Rolex watches. Later on, Mike Tyson, Lil Baby, and French Montana show faces across the visuals.

Check out the music video for Drake’s “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” below and share your comments.

