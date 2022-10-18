Pharrell shared heaps of praise for Slick Rick at the Joopiter Auction sale, over the weekend, calling himself a “crumb” compared to the legendary New York rapper. Pharrell spoke about Slick Rick’s influence during a video shared on Instagram from the event.

“The reason why there is even an exhibition is because of Rick the Ruler,” Pharrell said. “I’m a crumb! I will always be a crumb to this guy right here. I learned what a Gucci link was because of this guy right here. I learned what a Cuban was because of this guy right here.”

(Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

He continued: “This is the king, king, king. He would not have several photos with a king’s crown on. The king! This is my brother David, my brother Bill, us driving around in Norfolk in Virginia Beach in my brother’s car, listening to the first Slick Rick album Children’s Story…over and over again, over and over again.”

In another post on Instagram from the event, Pharrell and Slick Rick posed for a picture with Tyler, The Creator.

Pharrell announced the Joopiter auction back in September, deciding to sell two decades worth of sneakers, jewelry, clothing, and more. He’s dubbed the first collection of items the “Son of a Pharoah” capsule.

Check out Pharrell’s recent Instagram post below.

