Big Brother Contestant Mickey Lee Passes Away At 35 After Cardiac Arrests

The family of Mickey Lee had heartbreaking news to share with fans on Friday (December 26) following her days-long hospitalization. For those unaware, according to TMZ, the Big Brother alum from the reality television show's most recent season this year was hospitalized after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. Via Lee's Instagram page, her family confirmed that she passed away on Christmas evening (Thursday, December 25) at the age of 35.

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," the post read. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.

"The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated. As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date. Mickey's light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten."

Mickey Lee On Big Brother

TMZ had reported that Mickey Lee went to the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical but stable condition earlier this week. Her cardiac arrests reportedly stemmed from complications from the flu, according to a statement from family and friends. They had launched a GoFundMe page to help cover Mickey's medical expenses, specialist care, rehab, recovery, and to cover family costs.

The Big Brother contestant in its 27th season is a Jacksonville, Florida native who later based herself in Atlanta, Georgia. She fiercely defended the city's cultural contributions and impact, and became a very memorable and beloved presence on the show.