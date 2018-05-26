auctions
- MusicDJ Drama To Auction Off "Gangsta Grillz" Platinum PlaqueDJ Drama is auctioning off his iconic "Gangsta Grillz" platinum plaque.By Cole Blake
- MusicPharrell Calls Himself A "Crumb" Compared To Slick Rick: "This Is The King"Pharrell labeled Slick Rick "the king" while meeting up with the legendary rapper.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTupac's Former Bodyguard's Hard Drive Is Up For AuctionFrank Alexander's 83 GB hard drive contains rare photos and music from Tupac Shakur, and it is estimated to be worth between $600k and $1.2 million.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesQuentin Tarantino Sued By Miramax Over "Pulp Fiction" NFT Auction: ReportMiramax jumped in to say they own the rights to "Pulp Fiction" and sent Tarantino cease and desist letters, which they claim he ignored.By Erika Marie
- SportsKobe Bryant "Lakers" Message From 8th Grade Up For AuctionThe teen basketball star had his eyes set on his favorite team years before he was drafted to the team.By Erika Marie
- RandomBMW Tupac Was Riding In When He Was Fatally Shot Up For Auction At $1.75MillMay the best bidder win.By Erika Marie
- SportsSerena Williams's Racket Fetches Over $20K At Auction, Ball Boy Sold It For $500He's somewhere regretting that decision.By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistorySnoop Dogg's Weed Grinder & Tupac's Personal Photos Can Be Purchased HereBid on a few pieces of hip-hop history.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHotline Bling: Drake Recorded Video To Woman's Phone So She's Selling It For $50K"The video went viral across all platforms and even made DJ Akademiks."By Erika Marie
- MusicTupac's Love Letter To Madonna To Be Auctioned, Read It HereHe told the singer why he previously couldn't be in a relationship with her.By Erika Marie
- SneakersWould You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes?Zion's shoes are in high demand.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMichael Jackson's Original Moonwalk Slippers Set At $10k Auction PriceOwn a piece of Motown history.By Devin Ch