DJ Drama has announced that he will be auctioning off the platinum plaque for his Gangsta Grillz project. Drama explained that he’s working with KIRPA for the sale while speaking with HipHopDX.

“I chose to do this auction with KIRPA because when I was approached about it, and I really put it into perspective, I realized how genius of an idea it was and how important our culture is to the world. Black culture in general is the biggest import from America around the world. Then when we talk about Hip-Hop, how significant Hip Hop in the last 50 years has changed our world, has brought us closer together in so many ways,” Drama told the outlet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: DJ Drama attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

He continued: “You have a generation of people of other colors that aren’t of African American descent that grew up on this music, that because of it, view the world in a different way. There are items and pieces of history that so many of us have owned or have been a part of that you know, just as in other genres of music, mean something. Hip Hop is the same, and has been, and needs to be respected in that way, and I saw the genius in the idea and concept and I feel like I would be a fool not to participate and be able to share with the world some of the things that have meant so much to me over the span of my career.”

KIRPA describes itself as a digital auction house that “welcomes the next generation of cultural investors,” and “champions the influence that artists, athletes, and musicians from all walks of life have as cultural catalysts.”

Other pieces auctioned by KIRPA include a custom collection by Twista and more.

The announcement comes after Drama released a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape with Snoop Dogg. The project sees the two work together, as well as with Juicy J, Trinidad James, and Dave East, among others.

The auction for Drama’s platinum plaque is scheduled to close on November 20th at 08:00 PM EST.

