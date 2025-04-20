Mustard Calls Drake Out At Coachella While Playing "Not Like Us"

Mustard is one of many warring background characters in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, but he is ten toes down in his corner regardless of his role. During his set at Coachella's second weekend on Friday (April 18), he ran back Kendrick's "Not Like Us" diss track for two helpings for the crowd, even adding in his own lyrical flip of one of the song's many quotables.

"Why you suing like a b***h, ain’t you tired?" the West Coast DJ exclaimed to the crowd. This was especially notable because Mustard omitted "Not Like Us" altogether from his first Coachella weekend, instead focusing on guest performances and his extensive catalog of other hits.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

According to AllHipHop, he closed out his set with the court-challenged Kendrick Lamar diss track. Drake continues to legally pursue UMG for alleged defamation, and the latest response in this debacle – from his camp, this time around – shows they have no plans of slowing down.

"Drake welcomes discovery and has nothing to hide," the OVO mogul's lawyers stated. "It’s not Drake who should worry; it’s UMG’s current leadership. We look forward to hearing from Lucian Grainge, John Janick, and UMG employees under oath. [...] UMG said, ‘Be careful what you ask for.’ Drake knows exactly what he asked for: the truth and accountability."

Considering Drake referenced the Grammys and the Super Bowl in his amended lawsuit against UMG, we imagine it's possible for his legal team to point to Coachella moments like these as alleged further proof of defamation. However, that's entering the speculative legal realm, which we have little information to confirm at the end of the day.

What's funny is that Kendrick Lamar also shaded Drake during a performance recently, namely the opening of his "Grand National" stadium tour featuring Mustard and SZA. He seemed to reference Drizzy's "Drop, drop, drop" motif during the battle before jumping into "Not Like Us" towards the end of the performance.