DJ Mustard rolls into The 6 with Kendrick Lamar for the highly anticipated two-night Grand National Tour and commemorates the visit with an order of fried rice and shrimp from New Ho King.

The award-winning producer shared a picture of the Chinese food on his Instagram Friday night (June 13). The photo is clearly a diss towards Drake, referencing the Kendrick Lamar line on “Euphoria.”

The photo can be seen as a jab from DJ Mustard after Drake began following the producer’s ex-wife on Instagram in 2024. Mustard and his ex-wife had a very public divorce that included the “Ballin’” hitmaker paying his ex-wife $590,000 in the settlement.

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard performed at Rogers Centre, including a sold-out arena, singing along to the Drake diss tracks “Like That,” “Euphoria,” and “Not Like Us.” Mustard’s latest post resurfaces his issues with Drizzy.

Mustard New Ho King

Drake and Mustard’s beef was a result of the 6 God’s rap battle against Kendrick Lamar. The rift deepened in May 2024 when Mustard produced Lamar’s blistering diss track “Not Like Us,” a West Coast anthem that took direct aim at Drake and became a cultural phenomenon. The move surprised fans, considering Mustard and Drake had previously worked together—most notably on YG’s “Who Do You Love?” in 2014.

By August 2024, Mustard made his stance clear in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, calling Drake “a strange guy” and saying, “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude.” He later mocked Drake online, referring to him as “the Malcolm X of white people” and accusing Drake’s camp of interfering with his album’s release. The passive tension turned theatrical in November, when Mustard played Kendrick’s “Like That” during his Camp Flog Gnaw set—skipping over Drake’s “Crew Love” and drawing laughs from the crowd.

Drake responded through Instagram Live, launching petty jabs and memes about Mustard’s appearance, calling him “Custaaaaard” in a mocking tone. What started as a quiet shift turned into a public falling out.