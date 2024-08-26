Quavo Says He'll "Never Forget" Working With Drake In Wholesome Throwback Post

BYCole Blake980 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Quavo attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Quavo and Drake have collaborated a number of times over the years.

Quavo showed love to Drake on his Instagram Story on Monday while sharing a video of the Toronto rapper joking about the Migos' adlibs on stage seemingly ahead of one of their Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour shows. “Never forget what we did gang!!!” Quavo captioned the post. “Migo gang 4L Drake Sinatra.”

When AkademiksTV reshared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section used it to speak on Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar had accused Drake of exploiting Atlanta artists to remain relevant on his diss track, "Not Like Us." One user commented: “Look at that. The biggest artist from the biggest group of the 2010s decade is giving Drake flowers. Bots swear everyone hates him.” Another added: “Kdot thought he could break up his atl connection.” One more fan expanded to say: “It’s funny … people keep saying he used the migos or Atl but all the ATL artist definitely have spoke highly of him and thanked him for reaching out.. but this also goes to show how great kendrick is because he literally painted a narrative that people follow regardless of interviews and people speaking out saying the complete opposite.. n***a rewrote history with a pen.”

Read More: Quavo Interpolates Drake & 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" On "Honeybun"

Quavo & Offset Perform With Drake At OVO Fest

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 07: (L-R) Offset, Drake, and Quavo Perform at OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017 on August 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Quavo and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on a remix to their breakthrough hit, "Versace," in 2013. They embarked on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour together in 2018 in promotion of their two albums, Scorpion and Culture II.

Quavo Shows Love To Drake On IG

In other Drake news, he's been sharing several behind-the-scenes videos as part of his massive 100 Gigs release. He's posted clips with The Weeknd, Kanye West, and more. Check out Quavo's post on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Quavo and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake And The Weeknd Appear To Hate Eachother In Resurfaced "100 Gigs" Clip

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...