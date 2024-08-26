Quavo Says He'll "Never Forget" Working With Drake In Wholesome Throwback Post

Quavo and Drake have collaborated a number of times over the years.

Quavo showed love to Drake on his Instagram Story on Monday while sharing a video of the Toronto rapper joking about the Migos' adlibs on stage seemingly ahead of one of their Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour shows. “Never forget what we did gang!!!” Quavo captioned the post. “Migo gang 4L Drake Sinatra.”

When AkademiksTV reshared the post on Instagram, fans in the comments section used it to speak on Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar had accused Drake of exploiting Atlanta artists to remain relevant on his diss track, "Not Like Us." One user commented: “Look at that. The biggest artist from the biggest group of the 2010s decade is giving Drake flowers. Bots swear everyone hates him.” Another added: “Kdot thought he could break up his atl connection.” One more fan expanded to say: “It’s funny … people keep saying he used the migos or Atl but all the ATL artist definitely have spoke highly of him and thanked him for reaching out.. but this also goes to show how great kendrick is because he literally painted a narrative that people follow regardless of interviews and people speaking out saying the complete opposite.. n***a rewrote history with a pen.”

Quavo and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on a remix to their breakthrough hit, "Versace," in 2013. They embarked on the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour together in 2018 in promotion of their two albums, Scorpion and Culture II.

