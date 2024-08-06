Drake Is Following A Mysterious IG Account That Could Connect To Kendrick Lamar Beef

While fans don't have a lot of information to go off of, the timeline of this account's creation has Drake's followers drawing theories.

Even though the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is pretty much done (for now...), fans are still obsessing over some unanswered questions and lingering mysteries. As if we didn't already have enough of those to contend with, now fans noticed another curious social media hint that there's another element at play. Moreover, eagle-eyed Drizzy Stans noticed that he's following a mysterious Instagram account by the name of @plottttwistttttt. It has only two followers (including Champagne Papi), is following ten accounts, but has 262 posts. The bio is "100 GIGS FOR YOUR HEADTOP," the profile picture is an audio file logo, and the account launched in June of 2024.

So let's break these elements down: even though Kendrick Lamar and Drake added some stuff to the canon following the battle's "official" end with "The Heart Part 6" in early May, this account's creation date of June indicates that it launched after the large majority of the beef settled out. Sure, it's still possible that it's related, but it would make much more sense if it was created between March and May, which is when everything was really going down.

Drake Fans Notice An Odd IG Account He's Following And Assume It's Got Something To Do With Kendrick Lamar

As for the other details, this account that Drake is following has a whole lot of posts that only two other pages can see. Some fans speculate that this could have to do with compiled evidence or content related to the Kendrick Lamar battle, perhaps containing some of the "proof" that fans on either side are still demanding. We can't identify which are the ten accounts this page is following, and the bio could refer to gigabytes of data (a song, maybe?), a vague way to reference money, or something else entirely. If the "headtop" is Kendrick's, then what could be in these "100 gigs"?

Of course, this is all purely speculative, and we hate to burst the bubble of the "plot twist" that this account's handle suggests. In all likelihood, even though this is all very odd and mysterious considering what went down this year, this might just be a Finsta account or something pretty unrelated to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. But perhaps time will tell...