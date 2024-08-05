LeBron James Seemingly Responds To Drake Beef Speculation

LeBron is a social media savant just like Drake.

Throughout Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef dozens of celebrities were reacting to the songs that came from it. Any time they were vibing to each artist's disse, the fanbase of that rapper would claim them as their own. To be honest, all of that was a big stretch. Maybe that certain person just enjoys the song for what it is and not for who its dissing. However, there have been some cases where the opposite is true, too. As for the reaches, LeBron James was essentially shunned from Drake's fanbase due to him supporting Lamar's tracks and The Pop Out. Because of this, some people were actually running with the idea that James had been favoring the Compton kid.

Joe Budden was one of the ones entertaining it, doing so on his self-titled podcast. What got him intrigued in this "passive-aggressive LeBron-Drake beef" was the fact that the Canadian rapper was congratulating the Olympic athletes, but not James. "I know nobody is paying too much attention to it, but it is a real thing. It's happening", Budden urged. "Savannah might just really love that shirt, and I don't speak about people's wives, but she might just really love that shirt, brand, and Kendrick, and ain't paying what y'all doing no mind. Maybe, maybe. But LeBron posing in the picture the way he did with her in the shirt tells me that he saw the Drake post... "They've been going back and forth since this 'Not Like Us' s***.' And it's interesting to me".

LeBron Will Always Have Love For Drake

However, that all seems to be over with. LeBron has supposedly been listening to the chatter around his "fractured" relationship with The Boy and decided to post a pic on his IG Story. That photo is of Drake's Air Force 1 collaborative sneaker that reads "Love you forever" on the midsole. The NBA vet then put the "♾️" emoji underneath, symbolizing that their ties will never be broken. Of course, Drake's stans got a hold of this on X and are calling him a "team switcher".