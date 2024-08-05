Joe Budden Speculates That LeBron And Savannah James Are Beefing With Drake

Joe Budden weighed in on the relationship between Drake and LeBron James during a recent episode of his podcast. In doing so, he noted a post Drake uploaded on Instagram congratulating Olympic athletics that didn't include the NBA star.
"The passive-aggressive LeBron-Drake beef is interesting to me. I know nobody is paying too much attention to it, but it is a real thing. It's happening," Budden began. "Savannah might just really love that shirt, and I don't speak about people's wives, but she might just really love that shirt, brand, and Kendrick, and ain't paying what y'all doing no mind. Maybe, maybe. But, LeBron posing in the picture the way he did with her in the shirt tells me that he saw the Drake post. The all the Olympians that was not LeBron. They've been going back and forth since this 'Not Like Us' sh*t.' And, it's interesting to me." He concluded: "It might that been too many people paying this any attention, but there's something with that friendship."
LeBron & Savannah James Attend WNBA Game
When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses to Budden's take. "I’m just so confused as to why so many ppl don’t understand why Drake don’t f*ck wit him right now," one fan remarked. "The man went to a concert and danced to a song calling him all types of sh*t when he was supposed to be his bro Foh." Another user joked about Budden's frequent coverage of the Toronto rapper: "Man I hope drake's getting a cut from this show cause ain't no way boy." Check out Budden's full conversation about Drake and LeBron below.
Joe Budden Discusses Drake & LeBron James
While Drake and LeBron were friends for years, fans began theorizing there was a rift in their relationship as the Los Angeles Lakers star supported Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" on social media, earlier this year. He also attended the rapper's The Pop Out concert. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden as well as LeBron James and Drake on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]