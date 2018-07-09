following
- Pop CultureTyla Had A Feeling Drake Was Going To Follow Her Back On Social Media: "He's Gonna Come"Tyla also teased a possible collaboration in the future. By Zachary Horvath
- SocietyInstagram's Latest Update Will Show Influencer Content Even If You Don't Follow ThemThe influencers want to be seen.By Chantilly Post
- GossipSelena Gomez & Zac Efron Spark Dating Rumors After Instagram FollowApparently, following someone on Instagram means you're dating them now.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Continues Twitter Beef With Drake: "Don't Follow My F*cking Wife"Kanye West really does not like Drake.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato Unfollows Close Friends Iggy Azalea & Selena Gomez: ReportDemi Lovato wants to focus on herself.By Alex Zidel
- GamingKanye West Is Following "Cyberpunk 2077" On Twitter & Gamers Want To Know WhyIs Kanye a gamer?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBeyonce & Kelly Rowland Joint Album Rumors Gain SteamTIDAL has started to follow the mysterious Instagram page we reported on recently.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Baby Mama Says Daughter Is Being Threatened By His Fans: ReportThe child support battle takes an unfortunate turn.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsBen Simmons Reportedly Believes Tinashe Is Stalking Him & Kendall JennerThe drama continues between Tinashe and Ben Simmons.By Alex Zidel