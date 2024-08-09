Kodak Black Seeks Violence On Ominous "Hit Stick"

So, yes, the Florida rapper has been busy lending his time to other artists as of late. Because of this, possibly, Kodak Black felt the need to come back hollering on "Hit Stick". Here, you're getting nothing but the business from the MC as he dishes out threats to his enemies. "Blitz a n**** s***, hit stick tackle

Soon as the Spyder whip, get off the streets, swing it right after, mm / I get on a bih, nothin' make me back up / Think I got a bih, oh, he sleep, come here, boy, smack ’em". This intimidation display is done over an epically dark and grand instrumental with ear-piercing string sections. Kodak is definitely back, that is for certain.