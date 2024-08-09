Kodak Black Seeks Violence On Ominous "Hit Stick"

Kodak Black is daring anyone and everyone to step to him if they wish on his latest single "Hit Stick". This track is immediately following up on a handful massive features. The most recent are for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2 and you can hear him on "FIELD TRIP", as well as the YEEZY.com exclusive "DRUNK", which also features Peso Pluma. Going back just a little further to June, him and Don Toliver's "BROTHER STONE" showed that these two starkly different artists could coexist. Also, in that same month, Kodak and his Vulture Love signees would put out their first posse tape Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth.
So, yes, the Florida rapper has been busy lending his time to other artists as of late. Because of this, possibly, Kodak Black felt the need to come back hollering on "Hit Stick". Here, you're getting nothing but the business from the MC as he dishes out threats to his enemies. "Blitz a n**** s***, hit stick tackle
Soon as the Spyder whip, get off the streets, swing it right after, mm / I get on a bih, nothin' make me back up / Think I got a bih, oh, he sleep, come here, boy, smack ’em". This intimidation display is done over an epically dark and grand instrumental with ear-piercing string sections. Kodak is definitely back, that is for certain.
"Hit Stick"- Kodak Black
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, hide your kids, hide your bih 'cause we ain't missin' nothin'
By today I'm tryna have a f*** n**** shitting blood
Early morning she'll thought we was just night riders
How them switches hittin' frutu taz, call him typewriter
I get on a n**** a** like Bebe Kids
Skis and fatigues, f*** you mean the feds raid the crib?