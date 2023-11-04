Gunna & Megan Thee Stallion Lead Our Latest Stacked “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

If you ever thought that music always slows down towards the end of the year, look no further than our new Fire Emoji playlist update as proof against that. There was a lot of amazing hip-hop that came out this week, from the new school to old legends. As a perfect example of a combination of those two, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne traded impeccable bars on the grimy single "Big Dog." For those looking for more modern, woozy sounds, Gunna and Turbo came through to please on the new song "Bachelor." On that same contemporary note, Megan Thee Stallion kickstarted her career comeback with her latest record, "Cobra," which is an emotive but perseverant cut.

However, now let's bring Fire Emoji back to the classics for a second with Jeezy's brand-new double album, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. Moreover, the song "No Complaining" shows his power and charisma as an MC while still tapping into modern attitudes and aesthetics. Another hot album this week came from Tee Grizzley, who dropped the 16-track project Tee's Coney Island. When you need to put on a menacing and fast-paced Detroit banger, his track "Loop Hole" with 21 S*vage will be right there waiting for you.

Read More: Jada Kingdom Defends Herself Amid Megan Thee Stallion “Cobra” Fallout

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

As we keep going further into our Fire Emoji playlist update, you'll notice that the variety doesn't slip up. A chemistry-filled and bouncy single from Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and Pharrell Williams- "AT THE PARTY"- brings the intensity down while still providing an infectious atmosphere. There's a similar waviness on Cochise's new song "HOP IN THE WHIP," although it's more energetic and with faster flows. In addition, Kodak Black also dropped "2'CY," which is a Jersey club-inspired record with a strong emphasis on his melodic delivery.

Finally, to close things out with the best releases this week, Rapsody and Hit-Boy teamed up for the dense and powerful track "Asteroids." Also, we have The Alchemist's new EP Flying High, Part 2, on which the Conway The Machine-assisted "Phil Drummond" is a massive highlight; Al even drops some bars of his own! Let us know in the comments section what your favorite release of these was this week, and also what we missed. Check out our Fire Emoji playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more great music releases each week.

Read More: Ladies First: Rapsody On Hip Hop’s 50th & Women’s Influence On The Culture