Megan Thee Stallion Is A Venomous Vixen In Music Video For "Mamushi"

Megan Thee Stallion 's comeback has been one of much success. Her self-titled third studio album MEGAN performed very well in its first week, selling a respectable 64,000 copies . That was good enough for a number three debut on the Billboard Hot 200 and it's currently sitting at number 40. A lot of tracks have been garnering a lot of love from fans and one of them is Megan Thee Stallion and Yuki Chiba's "Mamushi". The track is an ode to her adoration for Japan and its culture, and her being able pay respect to it on her biggest album has to have felt good. Since it landed on the Hot 100 five weeks ago, the track has not left and right now it's in at the 36th slot.

It makes sense why it remains pretty high too. "Mamushi" is one of the slickest and catchiest songs on the record thanks to Megan's melody on the chorus. Additionally, her rapping in Japanese alongside Yuki Chiba was a fun addition. At some point, a music video was bound to come to fruition and that day is today, according to Uproxx. There were some hints of this being in the works in late July, as she announced the filming of the video in Japan was getting underway on her IG. The video is a creative one, as there appears to be a fun callback to Rush Hour 2. A man walks into spa and selects Megan to be his masseuse. However, she transforms into Japan's deadliest snake, the Mamushi, and kills him. In fact, anytime a man leers at her, she turns into this venomous reptile. It's another way of alluding to Megan shedding her past and the men she deems no good.