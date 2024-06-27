Drake & Dave's Upcoming Collab Have Fans Once Again Calling The 6ix God A Culture Vulture

BYGabriel Bras Nevares5.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
While we don't even have official confirmation of this link-up, people aren't forgetting Kendrick Lamar's Drake attacks any time soon.

Drake recently teased a potential collaboration with Dave via his Instagram Story, and it's been a while since we've heard from this duo in the studio. Moreover, they linked up back in 2016 for the "Wanna Know" remix and the latter contributed to the former's 2017 More Life cut "Teenage Fever." Yikes, that aged well, didn't it? Jokes aside, what some people online are taking issue with actually isn't that aspect of Kendrick Lamar's disses against the 6ix God, but rather another element that's been in the conversation for a long time. With this new tease, the OVO mogul once again faced accusations of being a culture vulture for seeking out a U.K. rapper.

Of course, this is a pretty ridiculous example of possible confirmation bias: would we really be so up in arms about a U.S. MC teaming up across the pond if it wasn't Drake? Would it be such an obvious criticism if we weren't still listening to "Not Like Us"? Either way, he's worked a lot with English artists and folks from the United Kingdom in the past, so he's got as many credentials as any other artist that we wouldn't bat an eye at over this. But the context is very hard to ignore, and folks wonder whether this is part of a post-beef recovery.

Read More: Joe Budden Admits He Was Thrilled To See Drake Lose To Kendrick Lamar

Drake Teases Dave Collab

Regardless, we doubt that Drake needs much of a "comeback," or that he needs to put in a whole lot of work to achieve one. We know that his upcoming collabs on the new Camila Cabello project will likely be songs for the summer, and that he has a lot more in the tank. Perhaps Dave will be one of these team-ups that defines Drizzy's post-battle 2024. Yet it won't arrive without some scrutiny, however warranted or undeserved.

Fans Launch Culture Vulture Accusations

Meanwhile, it seems like Drake still has some things to say about the Kendrick Lamar feud, or at least, that's how fans are interpreting his latest A.I. robot-featuring IG Story post. It's all speculative, but in the culture vulture convo's case, it's more about what individual fans interpret. Maybe he's making the right approach of reaching out to amazing talent like Dave and building off past work. Or, on the other hand, Aubrey Graham doubled down on his use of whatever sound he sees fit.

Read More: Drake Apparently Casted His Vote For The Best Diss Song During The Kendrick Lamar Beef

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In GlasgowMusicDrake Seemingly Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Dave670
Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Show Drake Lying Whitney Alford Fan Reactions Hip Hop NewsMusicWhitney Alford's Attendance At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Has Fans Calling Drake A Liar7.3K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusic5 Reasons Why Drake & Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" Isn't That Bad9.2K
Drake &amp; Future In Concert - Atlanta, GAMusicDJ Akademiks Claims Drake Isn't Done, Alludes To Kendrick Lamar Beef9.8K