Drake & Dave's Upcoming Collab Have Fans Once Again Calling The 6ix God A Culture Vulture

While we don't even have official confirmation of this link-up, people aren't forgetting Kendrick Lamar's Drake attacks any time soon.

Drake recently teased a potential collaboration with Dave via his Instagram Story, and it's been a while since we've heard from this duo in the studio. Moreover, they linked up back in 2016 for the "Wanna Know" remix and the latter contributed to the former's 2017 More Life cut "Teenage Fever." Yikes, that aged well, didn't it? Jokes aside, what some people online are taking issue with actually isn't that aspect of Kendrick Lamar's disses against the 6ix God, but rather another element that's been in the conversation for a long time. With this new tease, the OVO mogul once again faced accusations of being a culture vulture for seeking out a U.K. rapper.

Of course, this is a pretty ridiculous example of possible confirmation bias: would we really be so up in arms about a U.S. MC teaming up across the pond if it wasn't Drake? Would it be such an obvious criticism if we weren't still listening to "Not Like Us"? Either way, he's worked a lot with English artists and folks from the United Kingdom in the past, so he's got as many credentials as any other artist that we wouldn't bat an eye at over this. But the context is very hard to ignore, and folks wonder whether this is part of a post-beef recovery.

Drake Teases Dave Collab

Regardless, we doubt that Drake needs much of a "comeback," or that he needs to put in a whole lot of work to achieve one. We know that his upcoming collabs on the new Camila Cabello project will likely be songs for the summer, and that he has a lot more in the tank. Perhaps Dave will be one of these team-ups that defines Drizzy's post-battle 2024. Yet it won't arrive without some scrutiny, however warranted or undeserved.

Fans Launch Culture Vulture Accusations

Meanwhile, it seems like Drake still has some things to say about the Kendrick Lamar feud, or at least, that's how fans are interpreting his latest A.I. robot-featuring IG Story post. It's all speculative, but in the culture vulture convo's case, it's more about what individual fans interpret. Maybe he's making the right approach of reaching out to amazing talent like Dave and building off past work. Or, on the other hand, Aubrey Graham doubled down on his use of whatever sound he sees fit.