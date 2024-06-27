Drake Seemingly Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Dave

UK Drake might be coming back.

Drake is not letting the Kendrick Lamar battle get to him. Not publicly, at least. The rapper has continued to drop new music. A lot of it, actually. He linked up with Sexyy Red, dropped a head-scratching cover of "Hey There Delilah." He also has two guest spots on Camila Cabello's upcoming album. If Drake's social media is anything to go by, though, the rapper has got even more collabs planned. A cryptic photo of UK rapper Dave surfaced on Champagne Papi's Instagram. All signs point to a new song between the global superstars.

Drake posted a photo of Dave by a body of water. The rapper's body is turned away from the camera, and he appears to be mixing music. He's sitting at a desk with two speakers and a laptop. No text, but Drake knows exactly what he's doing by being as cryptic as possible. Fans also know that Drake is an enormous fan of Dave, and has been for years. The Toronto superstar made a surprise appearance at Dave's Canada show in 2022. The duo performed their lone collab, "Wanna Know," before Drake gave Dave his flowers. "This guy right here is a once in a generation talent," he told the audience. "I promise you, this guy right here is a one of one. Make some motherf**kin' noise for Dave."

Drake And Dave Haven't Collaborated Since 2016

Drizzy and Dave's relationship actually goes beyond music. The latter played Modie in Top Boy series 3, which was executive produced by Drake. Dave has always credited Drake with broadening his audience. He also commended the 6 God's ability to splice different sounds into a cohesive whole. "Drake’s ability to embrace different cultures within music is what makes him the best artist alive right now," Dave told The Guardian. Drake helped put Dave on, but it's worth noting that Dave has continued to get bigger since their 2016 collab.

Dave scored a number one UK single with "Starlight" in 2022. A year later, he teamed up with Central Cee for another number one, "Sprinter." The latter topped the charts for 10 weeks, making it the longest-running number-one rap song in UK history. In other words, Dave is a superstar. Drake's reputation is at an all time low, on the other hand, so another collaboration may actually benefit him more than it would his UK brethren. Do you want to see Drizzy and Dave link back up for a hard-hitting single?