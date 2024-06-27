Drake Seemingly Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Dave

BYDanilo Castro670 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)
UK Drake might be coming back.

Drake is not letting the Kendrick Lamar battle get to him. Not publicly, at least. The rapper has continued to drop new music. A lot of it, actually. He linked up with Sexyy Red, dropped a head-scratching cover of "Hey There Delilah." He also has two guest spots on Camila Cabello's upcoming album. If Drake's social media is anything to go by, though, the rapper has got even more collabs planned. A cryptic photo of UK rapper Dave surfaced on Champagne Papi's Instagram. All signs point to a new song between the global superstars.

Drake posted a photo of Dave by a body of water. The rapper's body is turned away from the camera, and he appears to be mixing music. He's sitting at a desk with two speakers and a laptop. No text, but Drake knows exactly what he's doing by being as cryptic as possible. Fans also know that Drake is an enormous fan of Dave, and has been for years. The Toronto superstar made a surprise appearance at Dave's Canada show in 2022. The duo performed their lone collab, "Wanna Know," before Drake gave Dave his flowers. "This guy right here is a once in a generation talent," he told the audience. "I promise you, this guy right here is a one of one. Make some motherf**kin' noise for Dave."

Read More: Vory Defends Drake After Ryan Garcia Accuses Him Of Killing XXXTentacion

Drake And Dave Haven't Collaborated Since 2016

Drizzy and Dave's relationship actually goes beyond music. The latter played Modie in Top Boy series 3, which was executive produced by Drake. Dave has always credited Drake with broadening his audience. He also commended the 6 God's ability to splice different sounds into a cohesive whole. "Drake’s ability to embrace different cultures within music is what makes him the best artist alive right now," Dave told The Guardian. Drake helped put Dave on, but it's worth noting that Dave has continued to get bigger since their 2016 collab.

Dave scored a number one UK single with "Starlight" in 2022. A year later, he teamed up with Central Cee for another number one, "Sprinter." The latter topped the charts for 10 weeks, making it the longest-running number-one rap song in UK history. In other words, Dave is a superstar. Drake's reputation is at an all time low, on the other hand, so another collaboration may actually benefit him more than it would his UK brethren. Do you want to see Drizzy and Dave link back up for a hard-hitting single?

Read More: Drake Becomes First Artist To Hit 100 Billion Streams On Spotify

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesMusicDrake Announces Return Of OVO Fest In Surprise Appearance At Dave Concert3.7K
MoStack Performs At O2 Academy BrixtonMusicDave's Best Collaborations3.7K
dave net worthMusicDave Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper12.5K
Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Show Drake Lying Whitney Alford Fan Reactions Hip Hop NewsMusicWhitney Alford's Attendance At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show Has Fans Calling Drake A Liar7.2K