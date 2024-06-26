Drake Apparently Casted His Vote For The Best Diss Song During The Kendrick Lamar Beef

Wouldn't it be ironic if he voted for a Kendrick diss track?

As Kendrick Lamar continues to take his long victory lap, Drake seems to still be picking up the pieces. The Pop Out was one in a plethora of examples, showing just how dominant Kung Fu Kenny has been throughout their feud. It was a such a triumphant victory that it even reunified the entire West Coast hip-hop scene. Meanwhile, Drake continues to be all by his lonesome while moving in a weird way. From his questionable performances on "U My Everything" and "Wah Gwan Delilah" to following Mustard's ex-wife on IG, he continues to spiral. Now, Drake is voting on polls for the best diss track to drop from the "twenty-v-one" with Kendrick.

The question was posed by an Instagram account by the name of thegoodrappage. It was put up over the weekend and it includes four of the seven disses. To be specific, the user included "euphoria", "Family Matters", "Not Like Us", and "meet the grahams". Overall, these seem to be records that are generally regarded as the best.

What Diss Song Do You Think Drake Voted For?

At the bottom of the ballot, Drake's social media handle, champagnepapi, pops up, as he was apparently one of 8,335 people to vote. The creator of the poll even recognized the shocking contributor, as thegoodrappage put a screenshot of the evidence on his IG Story. Fans on social media are eating this up, trying to predict which song Drake could have chosen. Some think he voted for one of his to try up the percentage because "Family Matters" only got six percent of the votes. However, some are not ruling out that he might off picked a Kendrick track. Thankfully for Drizzy, that detailed information will remain unknown.