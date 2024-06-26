Drake Apparently Casted His Vote For The Best Diss Song During The Kendrick Lamar Beef

BYZachary Horvath2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Wouldn't it be ironic if he voted for a Kendrick diss track?

As Kendrick Lamar continues to take his long victory lap, Drake seems to still be picking up the pieces. The Pop Out was one in a plethora of examples, showing just how dominant Kung Fu Kenny has been throughout their feud. It was a such a triumphant victory that it even reunified the entire West Coast hip-hop scene. Meanwhile, Drake continues to be all by his lonesome while moving in a weird way. From his questionable performances on "U My Everything" and "Wah Gwan Delilah" to following Mustard's ex-wife on IG, he continues to spiral. Now, Drake is voting on polls for the best diss track to drop from the "twenty-v-one" with Kendrick.

The question was posed by an Instagram account by the name of thegoodrappage. It was put up over the weekend and it includes four of the seven disses. To be specific, the user included "euphoria", "Family Matters", "Not Like Us", and "meet the grahams". Overall, these seem to be records that are generally regarded as the best.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To People Calling Her A One-Hit Wonder

What Diss Song Do You Think Drake Voted For?

At the bottom of the ballot, Drake's social media handle, champagnepapi, pops up, as he was apparently one of 8,335 people to vote. The creator of the poll even recognized the shocking contributor, as thegoodrappage put a screenshot of the evidence on his IG Story. Fans on social media are eating this up, trying to predict which song Drake could have chosen. Some think he voted for one of his to try up the percentage because "Family Matters" only got six percent of the votes. However, some are not ruling out that he might off picked a Kendrick track. Thankfully for Drizzy, that detailed information will remain unknown.

What are your thoughts on Drake voting on a poll for the best diss song in his beef with Kendrick Lamar? Which song do you think he selected and why? Does this show that he is still bothered by losing the battle? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Boosie Badazz’s Controversial New Track “Letter To The LGBT” Prompts Mixed Reactions

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati BengalsMusicKendrick Lamar Drake Diss Records Make Up Nearly Half Of His Daily Spotify Streams2.6K
Drake Presents "Til Death Do Us Part"MusicDrake Accused Of Botting Again After “The Heart Part 6” Release8.3K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar's First Reaction To Drake's "Family Matters" Revealed35.1K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar Continues To Out-Stream Drake With "Not Like Us" Diss Track2.2K