Joe Budden Admits He Was Thrilled To See Drake Lose To Kendrick Lamar

According to Joe Budden, Drake is "being used as a shield" for what the real conversation is.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud was easily one of the most viral moments in hip-hop of the year so far. While it's mostly died down for now, it still has people talking. This is due in part to Kendrick reenergizing fans with his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" performance in LA last week, which featured countless special guests. This could also be attributed to the new "Not Like Us" music video that he was spotted filming in Compton over the weekend. The track is widely believed to be one of the most explosive of their entire lyrical battle, and the one that crowned Kendrick the true winner.

Others, such as Joe Budden, are using the beef as an opportunity to dive into a much larger conversation. During a recent episode of his podcast, he argued that it was never really about Kendrick or Drake as individual artists. Instead, he claims it was about what each of them represents. He described Kendrick as representative of "culture" people and Drake as representative of "numbers" people. At one point in the conversation, he also revealed whose side he was throughout the whole thing.

Joe Budden Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

"I absolutely love [Drake] getting his a** kicked," he explained. "Drake is being used as a shield for what the real conversation is lying underneath... Which is culture people versus numbers people. It's not really about Drake for me, he was just the person on the cross." Despite the battle not being exclusively about the artists involved, Budden is clearly happy with the outcome and isn't ashamed to admit it.