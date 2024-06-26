Joe Budden Admits He Was Thrilled To See Drake Lose To Kendrick Lamar

BYCaroline Fisher1477 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt Summit
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden attends Revolt Summit at Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
According to Joe Budden, Drake is "being used as a shield" for what the real conversation is.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud was easily one of the most viral moments in hip-hop of the year so far. While it's mostly died down for now, it still has people talking. This is due in part to Kendrick reenergizing fans with his eagerly anticipated "Pop Out" performance in LA last week, which featured countless special guests. This could also be attributed to the new "Not Like Us" music video that he was spotted filming in Compton over the weekend. The track is widely believed to be one of the most explosive of their entire lyrical battle, and the one that crowned Kendrick the true winner.

Others, such as Joe Budden, are using the beef as an opportunity to dive into a much larger conversation. During a recent episode of his podcast, he argued that it was never really about Kendrick or Drake as individual artists. Instead, he claims it was about what each of them represents. He described Kendrick as representative of "culture" people and Drake as representative of "numbers" people. At one point in the conversation, he also revealed whose side he was throughout the whole thing.

Read More: Queenzflip Reveals Why He's Been Off "The Joe Budden Podcast"

Joe Budden Discusses Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Feud

"I absolutely love [Drake] getting his a** kicked," he explained. "Drake is being used as a shield for what the real conversation is lying underneath... Which is culture people versus numbers people. It's not really about Drake for me, he was just the person on the cross." Despite the battle not being exclusively about the artists involved, Budden is clearly happy with the outcome and isn't ashamed to admit it.

What do you think of Joe Budden admitting that he loved seeing Drake lose his lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar? Do you agree with him or not? What about his point that there are "culture" people and "numbers" people? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Sends Out Shade Via Twitter & Leaves Fans Speculating On His Targets

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - ArrivalsMusicRapsody Argues Kendrick Lamar’s Strategy Won Him The Battle Over Drake2.1K
Joe Budden and Jay ElectronicaMusicJoe Budden Rips Jay Electronica To Shreds For Weighing In On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef10.7K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Asserts That Kendrick Lamar Did Use Bots During Drake Beef & He Couldn't Care Less19.1K
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicJoe Budden Hilariously Dances To Kendrick Lamar's Scathing Drake Diss, "Not Like Us"5.1K